Mark Your Calendars Now For The Market's Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest

The Chattanooga Market will present its 23rd annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest with a 2-day festival on Saturday, October 12th and Sunday, October 13th.

The weekend is a celebration that is uniquely Chattanoogan and includes lively German accents, bringing back thousands of Chattanooga Oktoberfest fans each year.

It’s a chance to dress up in German costume—kids and adults alike—and chicken dance the day (or evening) away while enjoying the season’s first brat or German beer.

The traditional Chattanooga Market vendors will be a part too, both Saturday and even more on Sunday. Hundreds of makers, farms, and food artisans participate to make the weekend a festive day of entertainment and shopping. Shoppers can expect seasonal treats such as Bavarian pretzels, apple streudel, apple cider and fall produce.

Admission to this annual event is FREE, making it truly a fall festival not-to-miss. German attire is highly encouraged; fedora hats, and other German accessories will be sold at the festival.

Fan favorite The Wustbrats Oompah Band will return under the big tent at the festival entrance. The band plays all weekend long, with plenty of chicken dancing for the whole family. Polka dancing is a must, and there will be a few free lessons over the course of the weekend.

The center stage will be active all weekend long with live music and games for all ages. Favorites are the stein hoisting contest and brat toss with prizes awarded for winners.

Saturday evening at 7pm, under the main tent, the annual Mr. and Ms. Chattanooga Oktoberfest Contest will be held. An applause-based, casual and fun contest, it’s a “see and be seen” sort of event. Interested individuals simply report to the tent at 6:45pm to jump into the fun.

Bavarian cuisine will be sold by many local vendors, and additional varieties of cuisine will be available to please any palate. The finest food artisans in our area will be creating German inspired specialties.

Chattanooga Oktoberfest is known for an expansive selection of local and seasonal beers, with dozens of different varieties. Guests can enjoy two covered Bier Gartens with plenty of seating. The LOCALS Bier Garten, in the rear of the pavilion, will feature many local breweries, music, and plenty of additional seating. A commemorative beer stein will be sold at every beer location to handle all of the refills of Oktoberfest.

Admission to Chattanooga Oktoberfest is FREE. Beer and festival merchandise are credit card only. All major credit and debit cards, Apple/Google pay are accepted. Most farms and vendors take cash as well as credit cards.

German costume is highly recommended!

Hours: Saturday, October 12th, 10am-8pm and Sunday, October 13th, 11am-5pm Look for Chattanooga Oktoberfest merchandise for sale, including commemorative glass beer steins, fedora hats, head garlands, t-shirts and more, while they last.

No pets are allowed inside the pavilion–compliance is appreciated.

Visit ChattanoogaOktoberfest.com for more information.