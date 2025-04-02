Michelin Restaurant Guide Is Coming To Chattanooga, The Southern States

Chattanooga’s culinary scene is now under consideration for one of the world’s most prestigious dining recognitions, as Michelin and Travel South USA today announced the launch of the MICHELIN Guide American South.

This new regional Guide, set to debut in 2025, will showcase the culinary excellence of six states—Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee—alongside the pre-existing Atlanta Guide.

“We are incredibly proud of the exceptional talent within Chattanooga’s culinary community. Our chefs and restaurateurs are continuously elevating the city’s food scene, and it’s a true honor to be under consideration by the MICHELIN Guide,” said Barry White, President & CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. “This project is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of our culinary experts. While recognition in the MICHELIN Guide is never guaranteed, we firmly believe they are more than deserving of global recognition.”

Along with Michelin, Travel South USA, and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Chattanooga Tourism Co. is proud to welcome the MICHELIN Guide to the region and collaborate to showcase the area’s diverse and thriving food culture. The MICHELIN Guide’s anonymous Inspectors are already in the field, making reservations and seeking out the South’s most outstanding culinary experiences.

“As a restaurateur and chef, it is thrilling to know that the MICHELIN Guide is considering Chattanooga,” said Erik Niel, Chef/Owner of Easy Bistro, Main St Meats, and Little Coyote. “The Guide represents a long history of dining excellence, and to have the opportunity for acknowledgment by them in our dynamic and vibrant food scene is a huge development.”

The launch of this regional MICHELIN Guide marks a significant expansion beyond major metropolitan areas, allowing the world-renowned Guide to uncover authentic Southern cuisine in a broader range of communities. Travel South USA, participating state tourism offices, and destination marketing organizations will work together on marketing efforts to introduce food lovers, both domestic and international, to the depth, diversity, and innovation of Southern culinary traditions.

The MICHELIN Guide follows a rigorous and independent selection process, with Inspectors evaluating restaurants based on five universal criteria: Quality of ingredients; Harmony of flavors; Mastery of cooking techniques; Chef’s personality as expressed in the cuisine; Consistency across visits and throughout the menu.

Since its inception in the early 1900s, the MICHELIN Guide has remained a trusted resource for travelers seeking world-class dining experiences. With the introduction of the American South edition, Chattanooga’s culinary scene has the opportunity to gain international recognition alongside some of the finest dining destinations in the world.

The full restaurant selection for the 2025 MICHELIN Guide American South will be revealed later this year at the annual MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the American South. For updates and information on Chattanooga’s culinary scene, visit visitchattanooga.com/culinary/.