Mini Farmers Market Returns This Saturday To Red Bank City Park

The City of Red Bank invites the public to stop by their second Mini Farmers Market on Saturday, July 13th.
Visitors will have the opportunity to shop for an array of delicious foods, fresh homegrown produce, and more as a variety of vendors feature their tasty offerings at Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road.
The Mini Farmers Market will be open from 9am until 12pm.
Shoppers can purchase goods from vendors such as:
- Baklanooga
- Bee Creek Farm
- Community Helps Itself CHI Markets
- Folk Flowers
- The Happy Thistle
- Harrison Bay Honey Farm
- Hernandez Farms
- New Terra Compost
- Quail Run Farm
- Rev Up
- Shelby Ann’s Fresh Baked Breads
- Hot Damn Coffee Roasters
- Good News Roasters
- and more.
Live music will be provided at the market by Andrew Witherspoon, delighting the crowd with a soulful mix of Indie-Folk, Pop, Rock, and Blues
"A big thank you to our wonderful farmers and vendors for making the Red Bank Mini Farmers Market such a wonderful event,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Red Bank Parks and Recreation Manager. “This Saturday will be our largest market yet so come on down to Red Bank City Park this Saturday to purchase some locally grown food and enjoy the music of Andrew Witherspoon."
For more information about Red Bank’s Mini Farmers Market, go to the city’s website at https://www.redbanktn.gov or on Facebook @redbanktn.