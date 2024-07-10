Mini Farmers Market Returns This Saturday To Red Bank City Park

The City of Red Bank invites the public to stop by their second Mini Farmers Market on Saturday, July 13th.

Visitors will have the opportunity to shop for an array of delicious foods, fresh homegrown produce, and more as a variety of vendors feature their tasty offerings at Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road.

The Mini Farmers Market will be open from 9am until 12pm.

Shoppers can purchase goods from vendors such as:

Baklanooga

Bee Creek Farm

Community Helps Itself CHI Markets

Folk Flowers

The Happy Thistle

Harrison Bay Honey Farm

Hernandez Farms

New Terra Compost

Quail Run Farm

Rev Up

Shelby Ann’s Fresh Baked Breads

Hot Damn Coffee Roasters

Good News Roasters

and more.

Live music will be provided at the market by Andrew Witherspoon, delighting the crowd with a soulful mix of Indie-Folk, Pop, Rock, and Blues

"A big thank you to our wonderful farmers and vendors for making the Red Bank Mini Farmers Market such a wonderful event,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Red Bank Parks and Recreation Manager. “This Saturday will be our largest market yet so come on down to Red Bank City Park this Saturday to purchase some locally grown food and enjoy the music of Andrew Witherspoon."

For more information about Red Bank’s Mini Farmers Market, go to the city’s website at https://www.redbanktn.gov or on Facebook @redbanktn.