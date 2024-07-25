Mini Farmers Market Returns To Red Bank City Park This Saturday

Due to overwhelming success, the City of Red Bank will be hosting their next Mini Farmers Market on Saturday, July 27th.
Patrons will once again have the opportunity to shop for an array of scrumptious foods, fresh homegrown produce, and more, as a variety of vendors proudly feature their tasty offerings at Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road.
The Mini Farmers Market will be open from 9am until 12pm.
Shoppers can purchase goods from vendors such as:
- Baklanooga
- Community Helps Itself
- CHI Markets
- Folk Flowers
- The Happy Thistle
- Harrison Bay Honey Farm
- Hernandez Farms
- New Terra Compost
- Quail Run Farm
- Rev Up
- Shelby Ann’s Fresh Baked Breads
- Hot Damn Coffee Roasters
- Good News Roasters
- Fresh Tech Growers
- and more.
Sam Steadman will entertain the crowd by playing his soulful sounds of music with notes of blues, rock, pop, and country.
"The summer is flying by with our next Mini Farmers Market coming up this Saturday,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Red Bank Parks and Recreation Manager. “After this weekend, we only have two markets left. So if you haven't had a chance yet, come join us for some locally grown food, local music, and to meet your neighbors."
For more information about Red Bank’s Mini Farmers Market, go to the city’s website at https://www.redbanktn.gov or on Facebook @redbanktn.