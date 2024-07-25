Mini Farmers Market Returns To Red Bank City Park This Saturday

Due to overwhelming success, the City of Red Bank will be hosting their next Mini Farmers Market on Saturday, July 27th.

Expand Movie Insta size - 10

Patrons will once again have the opportunity to shop for an array of scrumptious foods, fresh homegrown produce, and more, as a variety of vendors proudly feature their tasty offerings at Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road.

The Mini Farmers Market will be open from 9am until 12pm.

Shoppers can purchase goods from vendors such as:

Baklanooga

Community Helps Itself

CHI Markets

Folk Flowers

The Happy Thistle

Harrison Bay Honey Farm

Hernandez Farms

New Terra Compost

Quail Run Farm

Rev Up

Shelby Ann’s Fresh Baked Breads

Hot Damn Coffee Roasters

Good News Roasters

Fresh Tech Growers

and more.

Sam Steadman will entertain the crowd by playing his soulful sounds of music with notes of blues, rock, pop, and country.

"The summer is flying by with our next Mini Farmers Market coming up this Saturday,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Red Bank Parks and Recreation Manager. “After this weekend, we only have two markets left. So if you haven't had a chance yet, come join us for some locally grown food, local music, and to meet your neighbors."

For more information about Red Bank’s Mini Farmers Market, go to the city’s website at https://www.redbanktn.gov or on Facebook @redbanktn.