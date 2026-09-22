Neutral Ground And Cocoa Cafe Team Up For A Special West African Cultural Night

A two-night collaborative tasting event previews Neutral Ground's new menu ahead of its Dodds Avenue opening and raises funds for Cocoa Cafe's South Chattanooga mission.

Neutral Ground and Cocoa Cafe are joining forces for a two-night event celebrating the shared threads between Louisiana's Afro-Creole cuisine and West African culinary tradition.

The West African Cultural Night & Fundraising Event will be held October 2 and October 3 at 7 p.m. at Cocoa Cafe. The event brings together Chef Kenyatta Ashford of Neutral Ground and Cocoa Cafe founder Raquetta Dotley for an evening of food, culture, and community.

Proceeds will support Cocoa Cafe's mission to build opportunity in South Chattanooga.

The evening also marks a first look at Neutral Ground's new menu ahead of the restaurant's upcoming grand opening on Dodds Avenue.

Guests will enjoy a five-course tasting menu crafted by Chef Kenyatta, paired with special drinks provided by Cocoa Cafe:

Kale Salad with Roasted Pumpkin, Goat Cheese, Dill Vinaigrette, and Benne Seed Dukkah

Louisiana Hand Pies — Filled with Braised Greens and Smoked Fish

West African Red Red — Entree

Nigerian Red Stew with Blackened Catfish — Entree

Dessert: Japanese Sweet Potato Tart with Hibiscus Cream and Cocoa Nibs

Ashford said he was born and raised in New Orleans and knows he has African lineage. It’s this cultural blend from NOLA and his African roots that guides his culinary style.

“I've traveled to Africa on four different occasions to learn about the cuisine of the specific countries that I went to,” he said. “And those are Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, and Senegal. And one of the dishes is inspired by a country that I've never been to, which is the catfish and the red stew dish. I've never been to Nigeria. But it just seems like it's a dish that I made before, and it seems like a pairing that will go well and fit well for this dinner.”

Dotley said Cocoa Café has been open for a month now and is doing well.

“The community has received it well,” she said. “The South Chattanooga community, St. Elmo, and those who are traveling through have served it well. Also, many of our employees live out in South Chattanooga, which has been helpful.”

She said the two-day event with Chef Ashford is the first of many.

“We're looking forward to the future to having a chef coming in to incubate with us,” she said. “Chef Ashford is the kickoff event and we're hoping to have more events similar to this one.”

Dotley said the chef will take over the kitchen while the staff of the café will provide the drinks.

“We're working on a specialty drink for the event,” Dotley said.

Ashford enjoys working with local non-profits and community endeavors and is partnering with the Howard School for this event.

“We’re partnering with the culinary department over at Howard School,” he said. “And it's something I've done in the past through my four courses initiative with Carmen Davis. We’ve had events where we've invited chefs from out of town to come and host dinners with us. We would bring students to be participating. We’re going to use this opportunity to have young folks be a part of it and gain some experience through a live opportunity to work and serve guests. This will give them an opportunity to plate food versus putting food in a bag. They’ll be putting food on plates and practicing some of the finer skills in culinary arts.”

Tickets are $85 with only 30 seats available each night. A ticket grants access to one night only, though both nights will feature the same menu and experience.