Neutral Ground And Cocoa Cafe Team Up For A Special West African Cultural Night

A two-night collaborative tasting event previews Neutral Ground's new menu ahead of its Dodds Avenue opening and raises funds for Cocoa Cafe's South Chattanooga mission.
Neutral Ground and Cocoa Cafe are joining forces for a two-night event celebrating the shared threads between Louisiana's Afro-Creole cuisine and West African culinary tradition.
The West African Cultural Night & Fundraising Event will be held October 2 and October 3 at 7 p.m. at Cocoa Cafe. The event brings together Chef Kenyatta Ashford of Neutral Ground and Cocoa Cafe founder Raquetta Dotley for an evening of food, culture, and community.
Proceeds will support Cocoa Cafe's mission to build opportunity in South Chattanooga.
The evening also marks a first look at Neutral Ground's new menu ahead of the restaurant's upcoming grand opening on Dodds Avenue.
Guests will enjoy a five-course tasting menu crafted by Chef Kenyatta, paired with special drinks provided by Cocoa Cafe:
- Kale Salad with Roasted Pumpkin, Goat Cheese, Dill Vinaigrette, and Benne Seed Dukkah
- Louisiana Hand Pies — Filled with Braised Greens and Smoked Fish
- West African Red Red — Entree
- Nigerian Red Stew with Blackened Catfish — Entree
- Dessert: Japanese Sweet Potato Tart with Hibiscus Cream and Cocoa Nibs
Ashford said he was born and raised in New Orleans and knows he has African lineage. It’s this cultural blend from NOLA and his African roots that guides his culinary style.
“I've traveled to Africa on four different occasions to learn about the cuisine of the specific countries that I went to,” he said. “And those are Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, and Senegal. And one of the dishes is inspired by a country that I've never been to, which is the catfish and the red stew dish. I've never been to Nigeria. But it just seems like it's a dish that I made before, and it seems like a pairing that will go well and fit well for this dinner.”
Dotley said Cocoa Café has been open for a month now and is doing well.
“The community has received it well,” she said. “The South Chattanooga community, St. Elmo, and those who are traveling through have served it well. Also, many of our employees live out in South Chattanooga, which has been helpful.”
She said the two-day event with Chef Ashford is the first of many.
“We're looking forward to the future to having a chef coming in to incubate with us,” she said. “Chef Ashford is the kickoff event and we're hoping to have more events similar to this one.”
Dotley said the chef will take over the kitchen while the staff of the café will provide the drinks.
“We're working on a specialty drink for the event,” Dotley said.
Ashford enjoys working with local non-profits and community endeavors and is partnering with the Howard School for this event.
“We’re partnering with the culinary department over at Howard School,” he said. “And it's something I've done in the past through my four courses initiative with Carmen Davis. We’ve had events where we've invited chefs from out of town to come and host dinners with us. We would bring students to be participating. We’re going to use this opportunity to have young folks be a part of it and gain some experience through a live opportunity to work and serve guests. This will give them an opportunity to plate food versus putting food in a bag. They’ll be putting food on plates and practicing some of the finer skills in culinary arts.”
Tickets are $85 with only 30 seats available each night. A ticket grants access to one night only, though both nights will feature the same menu and experience.
“We don't want it to be a fast-paced evening,” Ashford said. “We want it to be a relaxed evening. We want to be able to put food on plates and give the guests who are attending a nice presentation.”
Chef Ashford has been cooking since 2009.
“I got my first job after graduating culinary school,” he said. “But prior to that I worked in kitchens here in Chattanooga learning to prepare for culinary school. Prior to becoming a chef, I was a teacher here in Hamilton County.”
Now as an entrepreneur Ashford said he is ready for his next venture opening Neutral Grounds this fall.
“The food style I want to focus on the entire scope of the African diaspora,” he said. “That includes New Orleans. That includes Tennessee and Chattanooga. That includes West Africa. And the reason I say it includes all those places is because those are places where descendants of slaves live now and were brought in. They've had influences on the food style of all those places and cultures.”
About Neutral Ground
After the Culinary Institute of America and a James Beard Foundation scholarship, he went on to become a Food Network Chopped Champion, and his travels through West Africa deepened his understanding of the ingredients and traditions behind that heritage, shaping the Afro-Creole cuisine he cooks today. That vision became Neutral Ground, named for New Orleans' medians, which have long served as gathering places across neighborhoods and backgrounds, built on that same spirit of connection through food.
Neutral Ground opened as a pop-up on Juneteenth 2020 inside Proof Incubator & Bar in Chattanooga. Through catering, festivals, and community events, it built a loyal following drawn not only to the food, but also to its story, culture, and connection to the community. The restaurant is now preparing to open its first permanent home on Dodds Avenue.
About Cocoa Cafe
Cocoa Cafe grew out of The Net Resource Foundation's work and a larger vision for revitalization in South Chattanooga, turning a long-vacant space into a community hub centered on coffee, culture, community, and economic opportunity. Cocoa Cafe supports local entrepreneurs, creates workforce opportunities, and gives people another reason to experience and invest in South Chattanooga.
The West African Cultural Night & Fundraising
- October 2 and October 3 at 7 p.m.
- Cocoa Café
- 618 W 38 Street, Chattanooga, TN