Nooga Fall Cocktail Week Shakes Things Up With Seasonal Sips And Savory Bites

As the leaves turn and the air turns crisp, Chattanooga is toasting to the season with the Nooga Fall Cocktail Week, running this Monday through Sunday, November 10-16.

Organized by Nooga Nightlife, this inaugural autumn edition invites locals and visitors to sip their way through $8 featured fall cocktails & mocktails) and $6 featured appetizers at over 17 of the Scenic City's premier restaurants, bars, and lounges.

From cozy sweater-weather sippers to bold harvest-inspired bites, the event celebrates Chattanooga's vibrant mixology scene while boosting local businesses during the shoulder season.

Building on the success of previous cocktail weeks, Nooga Fall Cocktail Week encourages exploration of the city's diverse flavors, with gluten-free, vegetarian, and non-alcoholic options available at many spots.

Participants can use the Nooga Cocktail Web app for check-ins, maps, and a passport program offering chances to win gift cards. Share your sips on social media with #NoogaFallCocktailWeek for featured shoutouts and bonus entries.

"Autumn in Chattanooga is magical, and Nooga Fall Cocktail Week captures that essence in every glass and plate," said Jason McCarty, Founder of Nooga Nightlife. "We're thrilled to spotlight these talented partners pouring creativity into fall flavors. Whether you're a craft cocktail aficionado or just craving a cozy night out, this is your passport to the season's best."

Participating Locations and Highlights:

Puckett's Restaurant.

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

Goodfellas Pizzeria & The Wiseguy Lounge

330 Main

ATMOSPHERE

Wanderlinger Brewing Company

The Co-op Frosé and Eatery

Plant Bar Chattanooga

Hi-Fi Clyde's Chattanooga

White Duck Taco

Alimentari Cucina e Bar

The Bitter Alibi

Hello Monty

Civil Provisions and Bar

Whiskey Cowgirl

TableSouth at Chattanooga Marriott Downtown

Southside Social

More locations may be added—check the website for updates. Specials are dine-in focused unless noted; tipping staff generously is encouraged.

For full menus, hours, restrictions, and mocktail options, visit www.chattanoogacocktailweek.com/fall/.

This event is part of Nooga Nightlife's lineup of seasonal celebrations, including the upcoming Nooga Holiday Cocktail & Coffee Trail (December 15-21).