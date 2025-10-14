Nooga Wing & Beer Week Returns For Its Second Annual Celebration All Week Long

Get ready to wing it, Chattanooga! The second annual Nooga Wing & Beer Week runs through Sunday, October 19, inviting foodies and beer enthusiasts to indulge in $8 wing specials and $4 locally brewed beers at some of the Scenic City's top restaurants and breweries.

This week-long event celebrates the perfect pairing of crispy, flavorful wings and refreshing local brews, supporting local businesses and highlighting Chattanooga's vibrant culinary scene.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, Nooga Wing & Beer Week aims to bring the community together for a "match made in heaven" of finger-lickin' good eats and thirst-quenchin' drinks.

Participants can explore a variety of wing styles—from smoked and grilled to saucy and spicy—paired with standout local beers, all while enjoying giveaways, social media challenges, and the chance to support local spots.

"Nooga Wing & Beer Week is all about celebrating Chattanooga's love for great food and craft beer," said Jason McCarty. "We're thrilled to feature a lineup of participating locations this year, offering something for every palate. Whether you're a wing connoisseur or just looking for a fun night out, this is your chance to discover new favorites and cheer on local talent."

Participating Locations and Highlights:

Alimentari Cucina e Bar: $8 Alimentari Hot Wings paired with $4 pints of Michelob Ultra. Open daily 4:00 - 10:00 pm; dine-in only.

Barque BBQ: 5 jumbo smoked wings with your choice of flavor, celery, and ranch or blue cheese, paired with Hutton & Smith Basecamp Blonde. Open Tuesday-Saturday 11:00 - 7:00 pm; takeout, dine-in, online ordering, and delivery available.

Chi Chi's Charred Chicken: 6 wings in your choice of sauce (hot, mild, BBQ, mango habanero, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, and more), paired with Hutton & Smith Igneous IPA. Located at Promenade; open daily 11:00 - 9:00 pm; dine-in only.

Community Pie (Hamilton Place and Downtown locations): Bone-in wings with house-made Calabrian Chile sauce or house-made BBQ sauce (gluten-free option available), paired with Five Wits Lite Show. Open daily 11:00 - 10:00 pm; dine-in only.

Hi-Fi Clyde's: Bone-in smoked wings (gluten-free option available), paired with Hutton & Smith Rocktoberfest. Open daily 11:00 - 11:00 pm; takeout, dine-in, and delivery available.

Southside Social: Award-winning Bloody Mary sauce bone-in wings, paired with Montucky Cold Snack Tall Boy. Open Tuesday-Sunday 11:00 - 11:00 pm; dine-in only.

Urban Stack: Grilled bone-in Asian BBQ wings, paired with Sunblaze Five Wits IPA. Open daily 11:00 - 10:00 pm; dine-in only.

Wanderlinger Brewing Co.: Traditional bone-in buffalo dry rub with choices of sauces, paired with Multi Tool Czech Lager. Open daily 3:00 - 10:00 pm; dine-in only.

Whiskey Cowgirl: Whiskey Sriracha bone-in wings, paired with Coors Banquet Tall Boy. Open Tuesday-Sunday 11:00 - 11:00 pm; dine-in only.

Wright's BBQ Kitchen: Featuring $8 wing specials and $4 local beers (specific details available on-site).

Attendees are encouraged to use the Nooga Wing & Beer Week Web app for seamless check-ins at each location—scan the QR code to enter exciting giveaways, including a gift card prize for visiting all spots. For bonus entries, share your wing and beer photos on Instagram and tag the event.

Nooga Wing & Beer Week emphasizes supporting local businesses, tipping staff generously, and enjoying responsibly. For full details on hours, restrictions, and more, visit noogawingweek.com