The Annual Nooga Wing & Beer Week Returns To Chattanooga All Next Week

Nooga Nightlife is bringing back Nooga Wing & Beer Week, a citywide celebration of wings and locally brewed beer, starting Monday, August 17 and running through Sunday, August 23.

Throughout the week, participating restaurants, bars, and breweries across the Scenic City will offer $8 wings and $5 local beer, giving locals and visitors an easy way to try new spots, support local kitchens, and enjoy Chattanooga’s food and drink scene.

Guests can follow the week, find partners, check in, and vote for their favorites in the Nooga Nightlife+ app. Voting helps determine standout wings of the week and keeps the competition fun for both guests and partners.

“Wing & Beer Week is all about getting people out, supporting local, and having a good time,” said Jason McCarty of Nooga Nightlife. “Whether you are chasing the best wings in town or just looking for a great local beer, this week is built for the Scenic City.”

Current participating partners include:

Albatross Golf Sim + Bar

Clever Alehouse

Chef Chasty Seafood & More

Civil Provisions and Bar

The Wanderer at Hotel Indigo Chattanooga

Barque BBQ

Sing It or Wing It

Community Pie | Downtown

Hi-Fi Clyde’s

Community Pie | Hamilton Place

Urban Stack

Whiskey Cowgirl

Southside Social

Taco Mamacita | Both Locations

The Big Chill and Grill

Oddstory Brewing Co: Central

Oddstory Brewing Co: The Greenhouse

The Tap House

Totality Brewing Co.

Hello Monty

Learn more at www.NoogaWingWeek.com and www.NoogaNightlife.com