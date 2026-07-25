Now Is The Perfect Time To Support Local Farmers Markets, Locally Grown Food

With the recent Cyclospora outbreak, many people are avoiding lettuce and other leafy green produce, especially those sold at big chain retail stores. This is why right now is the best time to support your local Farmers Market.

One thing I love about Chattanooga and the surrounding communities are all the Farmers Markets that allow you to purchase locally grown or sourced produce, meats and other items.

And that’s the main thing. These are products grown locally in small batches in most cases, by responsible farmers using carefully controlled methods. Some are completely organic; others use regenerative farm methods and typically all are safer than store bought produce.

Every Wednesday there is the Main Street Farmers Market, from 4-6 p.m. in the Parking lot area facing W 20th Street at Finley Stadium. On Thursdays there is the new Chattanooga Market at the Foundries District. On Saturdays you can go to the Chattanooga River Market, or the Highland Park Local Market, or Brainerd Farmers Market.

Of course, on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. First Horizon Pavilion is home to the Chattanooga Market.

We also have several local produce stands open almost daily giving customers more hours to shop.

On Rossville Blvd., we have LaFayette Fruit Market #2. They are open everyday except Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. They sell fruits, vegetables, plants and bedding. A little further down the road is Roden’s Produce Market at 1208 Lafayette Rd, Rossville, GA.

Linda’s Produce has two locations on Highway 58 and in East Ridge. Owner Mark Ramey was recently on Local 3 News saying he has seen an uptick in business because customers are realizing local produce markets like his receive fruits and vegetables directly from nearby farms and sell them within hours or days of harvest.

Recently I was in Chickamauga where I stumbled upon a Farmers Market that quickly became my favorite called Melon Patch Farms. First, it’s cute from the outside, like a big red barn. Secondly, they are also a Boar’s Head Deli so I can get a roast beef sandwich for lunch while I’m there. Lastly, I get to eat my sandwich on the outside patio table while cuddling with one of the three farm cats.

This time it was Peaches who sat with me for lunch. She is adorable and we share the same birthdate.

Melon Patch Farms is a recognized Georgia Grown Farm by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Ice cold watermelon, yellow squash, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, berries, local honey and jams, okra, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob and much more.

They also make daily specials to include Tomato Pies, German Chocolate Cake, Chantilly Fruit cake, Coconut cake, house made banana pudding, house made Pimento cheese made with freshly grated Gouda. They make a limited amounts of their specialty items daily to keep things fresh so once they sell out of that item you’ll need to wait until they list it again on their Facebook Page. Items vary by day.

During the spring and growing season, they carry a variety of flowers, plants, bedding items and more. They have this adorable grain silo which they’ve converted into a little shop. During the hot summer, it is closed because it lacks an A/C unit, which the owner said they are trying to install one prior to next summer. During the fall the shop is open where you can purchase ceramic pumpkins and wooden scarecrows. They host a variety of events, especially around Halloween.

Melon Patch Farms