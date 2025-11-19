Patty’s Kitchen: A Mom Approved Easy Kielbasa Recipe Perfect For Fall Dining

We got hit recently with a cold snap and as soon as the temperature outside fell to 17 degrees, I knew I wanted to make a meal that would warm my belly (and heart).

Most people dive into soups and chili; there is plenty of wintertime coming for that. I dug up an old favorite of mine that is versatile and easy to put together utilizing kielbasa.

I am by no means any type of chef, but when I cook something that mom likes, I tuck away my kitchen notes so I can cook it again when she asks for it.

You’ll need:

1 pack of skinless Polska Kielbasa (2 in a pack)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons of butter

1/4 cup white wine

Hot sauce

2 cups of cabbage (another option is using bell peppers)

½ of a medium size sweet yellow onion cut into slices

1 large Russet Potato (cut into cubes, or slices, and pre-fried)

Olive Oil

Before working with the kielbasa, I cut the potato into small cubes and fried them in my deep fryer. I purchase the pre-cut cabbage from the store, otherwise cut the cabbage into chunks until you have 2 cups.

Remove the kielbasa from the package and slice them on the bias (to be fancy) or into ½-inch slices. Slice half of a medium size sweet yellow onion. Use a deep pan or stock pot and start by heating a little bit of Olive Oil on medium high heat and tossing in the kielbasa and onions.

As the onions begin to sweat down and the kielbasa starts to release fat, add in the minced garlic, butter, white wine, and the cabbage. Stir frequently to mix everything well. Add black pepper, Italian seasoning and a few dashes of hot sauce (make it as spicy as you want but remember you can’t take out the heat if you add too much) and the fried potatoes.

Turn the heat down to medium-low and cook until the cabbage is tender. That’s it! Cook and prep time is no more than 30 minutes!

I’ve also made this recipe with bell peppers when I didn’t have cabbage in the fridge. Use half of a green bell pepper and half of a red bell pepper. Same if you use yellow and orange bell peppers, which I prefer, personally, but sometimes hard to find in the store.

The black pepper, herbs, butter, hot sauce and wine make a great sauce that coats the kielbasa and vegetables. Sometimes I serve this over white rice, or by itself in a bowl or mixed with a little cooked macaroni.

There are times when I prefer to cut my potato wedges into circular pieces, so they’re a bit larger, fry them and then toss that in. Top your plate with cooked diced bacon bits or roasted walnuts – go wild!

This is a basic recipe that can be adapted by adding vegetables you prefer. I’m willing to bet you could substitute the cabbage or bell peppers with thinly sliced and pre-roasted carrots. But mom likes it with bell peppers or cabbage, so I stick with that for her.

This recipes feeds mom and I with some leftovers. She doesn’t eat big plates of dinner anymore, but I still do, and it’s her lunch the next day. If you’re looking to feed a family of four, double everything up!

Shoot me an email at PattyL@brewermediagroup.com if you give this a try and let me know how it turned out for you, or if you added your own touch to the recipe.