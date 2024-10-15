Popular "Food Truck Friday" Returns To Red Bank Park This Friday

The forecast is for the most perfect weather for the next “Food Truck Friday” in Red Bank on October 18th.

The community is invited to enjoy an evening of great food and music. This Friday, a selection of delicious foods will be offered by the popular food trucks America Runs on Pizza, Clever Creamery, Chattatater, Windy City Eatz, Culture-Licious, and Joyful Hearts Cafe.

Expand Neutral Minimal Simple Elegant Quote Instagram Post - 9

Participating Food Trucks will be located at Red Bank Park at 3817 Redding Road.

They will offer a variety of mouth-watering foods available for sale from 5:30 until 8:30pm. Clever Alehouse will also be providing adult beverages for purchase.

Music will be provided by “Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck,” a local soul/blues band with members from all over the musical spectrum that are able to bring high energy performances and powerful, commanding vocals.

"We can't believe we are already halfway through October which means only two Food Truck Fridays left,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe. “This Friday is sure to be memorable with tasty food, cool weather, and even cooler music.”

Red Bank’s “Food Truck Friday” is a family-friendly event. So grab your family and friends, bring a chair or blanket, purchase a mouthwatering meal (or two), and enjoy a relaxing evening at the park.

For more information, contact Red Bank City Hall at 423-877-1103 or on the City of Red Bank Facebook page.