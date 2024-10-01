Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Gathering Is Set For This Friday

The next “Food Truck Friday” in Red Bank will be happening on October 4th. The community is invited to come enjoy an evening of food, music, and lots of fun.

This Friday, October 4th, a selection of delicious foods will be offered by the popular Jonny Poppers Burger Buggy, Culture-Licious, Fud Vybez, Abuelita’s Seasons, Fully Involved Bistro, and Broken Heart Cheesecakes.

Participating Food Trucks will be located at Red Bank Park at 3817 Redding Road. They will offer a variety of mouth-watering foods available for sale from 5:30 until 8:30pm. Clever Alehouse will also be providing adult beverages for purchase.

Music will be provided by “Noteworthy,” a six-piece jazz band that will provide a variety of musical arrangements ranging from Latin Jazz to Jazz standards and even covers with a Jazz twist.

"Fall is in full swing and the cooler temperatures have us very excited to spend Friday evening outside listening to good music and enjoying a bite to eat with the Red Bank community,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe. “If you haven’t had a chance to come out to a Red Bank Food Truck Friday this is a great time to start, with only three left for the season.”

Red Bank’s “Food Truck Friday” is a family-friendly event. So grab your family and friends, bring a chair or blanket, purchase a mouthwatering meal (or two), and enjoy a relaxing evening at the park.

For more information, contact Red Bank City Hall at (423) 877-1103 or on the City of Red Bank Facebook page.