Red Bank Fall Series “Food Truck Friday” Returns This Friday, September 6th

The City of Red Bank invites the public to join them in the first of their Fall Series of “Food Truck Friday.”

The cooler temperatures provide the perfect weather for everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of yummy foods, delightful music, and lots of fun.

This Friday, September 6th, a selection of delicious foods will be offered by the popular America Runs on Pizza, Freddie Hanner Food Truck, Culture-Licious, Clever Creamery, Joyful Hearts Café, and Windy City Eatz.

Participating Food Trucks will be located at Red Bank Park at 3817 Redding Road. They will offer a variety of mouth-watering foods available for sale from 5:30 until 8:30pm.

Local favorite “Randy Kiles Band” will be performing a variety of songs from 70s rock and country to modern pop and soul throughout the evening.

"We are so excited to be kicking off the Fall Series of Food Truck Friday on September 6th,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe. “This Fall has an amazing lineup of local live music and some fantastic food trucks. And starting in October, we will have a new edition coming to Food Truck Friday, so stay tuned."

“Food Truck Friday” is a Red Bank family-friendly event. So grab your family and friends, bring a chair or blanket, purchase a mouthwatering meal (or two), and enjoy a relaxing musical evening at the park.

For more information, contact Red Bank City Hall at (423) 877-1103 or on the City of Red Bank Facebook page.