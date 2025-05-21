Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Presents Jess Goggans

The vibrant community of Red Bank is set to host an exciting evening of food, music, and fun at the upcoming Food Truck Friday, part of the Red Bank Concert Series.

The event will take place on May 23rd from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Red Bank City Park.

The event will showcase the musical talents of Jess Goggans, whose soulful performances are sure to captivate the audience.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a diverse array of culinary delights from some of the best food trucks in the region. Featured food trucks include:

Windy City Eatz

Culture-Licious

The Bistro

Chubby Vegan

Preachers BBQ

Fud Vybez

Clever Ale House

Food Truck Friday is more than just a culinary experience; it's a celebration of community spirit and local talent.

Whether you're a foodie, a music lover, or simply looking for a fun evening out, this event promises something for everyone.

Event Details:

Date: May 23, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Location: 3817 Redding Rd, Red Bank, TN

For more information, please contact Tegan Barber at 423-827-9849.