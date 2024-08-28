Red Bank Hosts Season’s Last Mini Farmers Market This Saturday

The Red Bank Mini Farmers Market will soon be coming to a close for the season.

This Saturday, August 31st, the City of Red Bank will be hosting their last Mini Farmers Market for the summer.

Everyone is invited to come out and shop for the last of the season’s fresh homegrown produce, delicious offerings of mouthwatering foods and more, as vendors proudly showcase their offerings at Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road.

From 9am until 12pm, shoppers can purchase goods from local vendors such as:

Baklanooga

Community Helps Itself CHI Markets

Folk Flowers

The Happy Thistle

Harrison Bay Honey Farm

Hernandez Farms

Quail Run Farm

Rev Up

Shelby Ann’s Fresh Baked Breads

Hot Damn Coffee Roasters

Fresh Tech Growers

Live music will be provided at the market by Andrew Witherspoon, delighting the crowd with his soulful mix of Indie-Folk, Pop, Rock, and Blues songs.

"We cannot believe how fast the summer has gone by and that we are coming up on our last Mini Farmers Market of the season,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Red Bank Parks and Recreation Manager. “As we close out this set of events, we are excited for Food Truck Friday to start back up on September 6th."

For more information about Red Bank’s Mini Farmers Market, go to the city’s website at www.redbanktn.gov or on Facebook @redbanktn.