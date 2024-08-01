Red Bank Hosts “Second To Last” Mini Farmers Market This Saturday

This Saturday, August 3rd, the City of Red Bank will be hosting their “second to last” Mini Farmers Market as only two Mini Farmers Markets remain on the schedule for the summer.

The public is invited to come by and shop for fresh homegrown produce, an array of mouthwatering foods and more, as a variety of vendors proudly feature their delicious offerings at Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road.

The Mini Farmers Market will be open from 9am until 12pm. Shoppers can purchase goods from vendors such as:

Baklanooga

Community Helps Itself CHI Markets

Folk Flowers

The Happy Thistle

Harrison Bay Honey Farm

Hernandez Farms

Quail Run Farm

Rev Up

Shelby Ann’s Fresh Baked Breads

Hot Damn Coffee Roasters

Spill The Beans

Fresh Tech Growers

Bee Creek Farm

Live music will be provided by Chattanooga-based songstress, Anna Baldree, who will be performing her '90s inspired dream pop and indie rock songs.

"The second to last Mini Farmers Markets is not something you will want to miss,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Red Bank Parks and Recreation Manager. “After this weekend, we only have one market left. If you can't join us this weekend, there will be only one more chance - so come check out what's happening in Red Bank this Saturday 9am to noon."

For more information about Red Bank’s Mini Farmers Market, visit the city’s website at www.redbanktn.gov or on Facebook @redbanktn.