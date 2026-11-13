Red Bank Invites Food Lovers To The Season’s Last Food Truck Friday This Evening

The City of Red Bank invites residents and visitors to enjoy an evening of great food, live entertainment, and community fellowship at the season’s final Food Truck Friday.

The last Food Truck Friday of the year will be on November 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road.

As part of the Red Bank Concert Series, attendees will enjoy a live performance by Reverence | AP while sampling a variety of offerings from some of the area's favorite food trucks and vendors.

The event is free to attend and provides a welcoming atmosphere for families, friends, and neighbors to gather and enjoy a fall evening in the park.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase directly from vendors throughout the evening. Featured food vendors include:

Uncle Larry's

Windy City Eatz

Culture-Licious

Hooked on Minus

Preacher's BBQ & Catering

Cheese My Everything

Food Truck Friday has become a popular community event, bringing together local businesses, live entertainment, and residents of all ages in one of Red Bank's premier outdoor spaces.

"We are excited to welcome the community back to Red Bank City Park for another Food Truck Friday," said Tegan Barber, Program Coordinator. "These events create opportunities for neighbors to connect, support local businesses, and enjoy quality live entertainment in a family-friendly environment."

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and arrive hungry.

Food Truck Friday & Red Bank Concert Series