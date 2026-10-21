Food Truck Saturday Returns To Red Bank This Weekend With The Randy Kiles Band

Enjoy an evening of great food, live music and community fun as the City of Red Bank hosts Food Truck Saturday on October 24 at Red Bank City Park.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and features live entertainment from the Randy Kiles Band, along with a lineup of food trucks offering a variety of flavors and treats for every appetite.

Food trucks scheduled to attend include Fud Vybez, America Runs on Pizza, Wei To Go, Chubby Vegan and Hooked on Minis. Clever Ale House will also be on site serving beer.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring their friends, family and lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxed fall evening filled with good food, live music and opportunities to connect with the community.

Food Truck Saturday is free to attend and open to the public.

So bring your lawn chair, come hungry and join your friends and family at Red Bank City Park for an enjoyable Saturday evening.