City Of Red Bank To Host A Mini Farmers Market This Saturday, June 29

The City of Red Bank is offering the public the opportunity to shop for delicious foods, fresh homegrown produce, and much more at their Mini Farmers Market.

On Saturday, June 29th, local vendors will feature their delectable offerings at Red Bank City Park on Redding Road. The Mini Farmers Market will be open from 9am until Noon.

Shoppers can purchase goods from vendors such as Baklanooga, Bee Creek Farm, Community Helps Itself CHI Markets, Fresh-Tech Growers, Folk Flowers, The Happy Thistle, Harrison Bay Honey Farm, Hernandez Farms, New Terra Compost, Quail Run Farm, Rev Up, Shelby Ann’s Fresh Baked Breads, Spill the Beans, and more.

Live music will be provided at the market by The Randy Kiles Band, delighting the crowd with '70s rock and country hits to modern pop and soul music.

"We are very excited to have our second Mini Farmers Market this Saturday. The first Mini Farmers Market was a real treat and we really enjoyed listening to Nina Ricci while shopping,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Red Bank Parks and Recreation Manager.

“This week we have expanded with a few more vendors as well as having Spill the Beans coffee truck on site. So come on down to Red Bank City Park this Saturday to purchase some locally grown food and enjoy the music of the Randy Kiles Band."

For more information about Red Bank’s Mini Farmers Market, go to the city’s website at www.redbanktn.gov or follow on Facebook at @redbanktn.