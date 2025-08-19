Round Out August With A Market Baketacular At The Chattanooga Market

There’s a new theme every single Sunday at Chattanooga Market, keeping things fun and hip while offering more reasons to come to the Sunday iconic farmers and artists market.

This Sunday August 24th, the Market Baketacular will highlight several bakers that sell their cakes, breads, cookies, muffin and pretzels at Chattanooga Market every week.

A fun cake walk for all ages will be held at 11:30 and 1:30 in the rear of the pavilion near the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle stage with bakes treat prizes.

Coming up next on Sunday, Sunday August 31st is the much anticipated Fall Food Truck Rally for some Memorial Day Weekend fun. It’s a food truck event featuring nearly three dozen food trucks, carts and stands selling a variety of cuisines sure to satisfy everyone in the family.

Patrons will find offerings from breakfast crepes to pizza and burgers and even cultural foods like Thai, Mexican or Spanish empanadas. The food trucks will be lining the street on Reggie White Boulevard, making the perfect opportunity to have a progressive eating kind of day.

Every Sunday features live music, fresh produce and local artists. Local brews and festive adult beverages are also available. Additionally, the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage hosts many local and regional bands and singer/songwriters.