Ruby Falls Invites Backyard Barbecue Cooks To Compete At Annual Cookoff

Ruby Falls and Lana’s Love Foundation have opened team registration for their annual amateur barbecue competition.

For the 10th consecutive year, Battle Below the Clouds invites backyard barbecue enthusiasts to compete for bragging rights in five categories: Pork Butt Champion, Ribs Champion, Just Wingin’ it Champion, Grand Champion, and the Jim Brewer People’s Choice Award.

Registration for the May 3 cookoff opened to previous competitors in February. Registration for new competitors opens on Monday, March 3.

All team entry fees are donated to Lana’s Love Foundation, a Chattanooga nonprofit that provides fun, year-round activities for local kids fighting cancer and their families.

Registered teams receive meat for the competition, as well as a swag bag filled high with two 2025 Battle Below the Clouds t-shirts, one Battle Below the Clouds apron, two admission tickets to High Point ZIP Adventure at Ruby Falls, two Ruby Falls Cave Walk tickets, and surprises from event sponsors.

Spots are limited and fill quickly. A waiting list will open once all competition spots are full. Teams can find all competition information and register at www.rubyfalls.com/events/battle-below-the-clouds/.