Salvation Army Launches Emergency Food Campaign To Meet Local Need

The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga has launched an emergency food campaign titled “Feed Hope. Share Love.” in response to a dramatic rise in local food-assistance requests — some three to five times higher than usual levels in recent weeks.

“With grocery and utility prices continuing to strain family budgets, we’re seeing many of our neighbors turning to us for the first time,” said Major Douglas McClure, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga. “Our faith calls us to feed the hungry and serve those in need, and we’re confident our community will come together once again to make that possible.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 13.5 percent of U.S. households experienced food insecurity in 2023, and 17.9 percent of households with children were food insecure.

The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga provides several forms of food assistance, meeting urgent needs for families, seniors, and individuals facing hardship. Financial contributions allow the organization to replenish supplies quickly and serve those in need efficiently.

“The Salvation Army has served this community for 132 years, and we know that our neighbors always come through for one another,” said Major McClure.

How to Help:

Donate online at www.csarmy.org

Mail a check to The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga, PO Box 3359, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Every gift makes a difference:

$50 feeds 3-5 families for a week;

$100 feeds 6-10 families;

$500 feeds 30-50 families;

$1,000 sustains food assistance services for several weeks;

$5,000 funds the food assistance program for a month.

Local residents who prefer to donate non-perishable food items may do so Monday through Thursday, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, at the following locations:

614 Corps, 800 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga

Area Command, 1019 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga

East Lake Corps, 2140 E 28th St, Chattanooga

Cleveland Corps, 437 Inman St, Cleveland

These donations will directly support families served by The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga.