Say Cheese At Main Street's Bleu Fox Cheese Shop On The Savory Southside

With the price of gas still increasing, I’ve been acting as a tourist in my own backyard checking out shops a bit closer to home that I have yet to visit. Recently I visited the Clearstory Building in the southside district and discovered a new bookstore and tea house.

I went back to the southside neighborhood and this time I peeked my head inside Bleu Fox Cheese Shop to see what they had to offer.

The shop has been in business for nine years and I love fancy cheese, my favorite being Manchego. There is something about that smoky, nutty flavor that I enjoy, especially with a glass of sweet red wine.

The shop offers an array of artisan cheese, charcuteries platters and other locally produced foods. They also sell accoutrements that enhance the flavor of each cheese they offer, including olives, jams, honey, crackers, and even wine and locally brewed beers.

The shop has a ton of beverage options from water to Yerba Mate in their cooler. They have honey and flavored cheese curds. There were pasta and sauces, cheese cutting boards, and charcuterie boards and a variety of snack items.

It also has a small dine-in seating area and a menu featuring sandwiches, salads, and cheese platters. Their sandwiches are made with deli items like salami, prosciutto, Jambon de Paris, roasted turkey, and pastrami, which are also sold at their deli counter.

The cheese sold at the shop comes from the surrounding area, or from across the states, while others are brought in from Switzerland and around the world.

I sat down for lunch ordering their Greek salad. It was a refreshing salad of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, marinated Feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini, Peruvian sweet peppers tossed in a light vinaigrette with grilled pita wedges. The dining area has a Ms. Pac-Man machine and a selfie station. Afterwards, I walked to the front of the store to see what cheese they had in stock.

Roquefort from France, Schellen Bell from Switzerland, Grand Noir from Germany, and then I spotted it – Manchego from Spain made from aged sheep milk.

Yes please!

I purchased ¼ pound wedge of Manchego. Mom was thrilled; it is one of her favorites as well.

It is quite an eclectic collection of cheese and foods and a large variety of wine to choose from. Speaking of wine, on May 15, at 7:30 p.m. the folks at Bleu Fox Cheese Shop are teaming up with Tennessee Craft Distributors. Guests will learn how to select the perfect wine to pair with your choice of cheese. Guests will receive 4-5 pairings and a chance to learn from the pros so take notes.

Pre-order tickets are $35 per person and limited. Guests will also receive reduced wine prices and a 10% discount off the entire store. There will also be a raffle at the end of the night.

Purchase tickets at bleufoxcheeseshop.com/event-details/cheese-wine-pairing

This is just one of several events they host at the shop.

On Saturday, May 30th they are hosting Mimosas & Mahjong from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Mahjong is a 19th-century Chinese tile-based game. Bleu Fox plans to have a certified Mahjong teacher to guide guests through the game. Brunch and Mimosa included.

They routinely host wine nights on Fridays and occasional Trivia Nights. Bleu Fox Cheese Shop is a place where the community comes together for tasty food, fantastic cheese and fun. The owners offer catering services too. You can order charcuterie platters of assorted sizes online as well.