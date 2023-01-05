Scenic City Clay Arts To Host “The ChattaChocolate Warmer” Winter Event On January 31

Scenic City Clay Arts will host a fundraising event, The ChattaChocolate Warmer, at ArtsBuild on Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 pm - 8 p.m.

The ChattaChocolate Warmer is an event celebrating “National Hot Cocoa Day'' with an elevated hot chocolate experience. Event attendees will be able to indulge in hot chocolate with a variety of toppings and alcoholic additions like Chattanooga Whiskey, and then pair their drinks with heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

“This event is a great way to support Scenic City Clay Arts’ programs like studio membership, free veteran clay workshops, and community outreach programs,” said Sara Bell, Development Manager at Scenic City Clay Arts. “Every dollar we raise from this event will help support our organization, so we can share clay arts access with more of our Chattanooga community.”

Local chocolatier Cocoa Asante will provide a gourmet bon bon-making demonstration and tasting of their Ghanian-sourced chocolates during the event. Ticket holders will also receive a handmade mug crafted by a SCCA potter and will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items. Local saxophonist, Swayyvo, will provide live jazz music for attendees to enjoy.

“We are excited to wrap up winter with this fun, elevated chocolate experience and give people an interactive way to support SCCA,” said Interim Executive Director, Emily Lloyd. “We made a huge impact in 2022 with 25 outreach programs, over 1,000 students served in our classes, and $5,755 in scholarships granted to those in need. We want to keep growing and reaching new communities, and the funds raised from this event will make a huge impact and allow us to continue providing clay arts to everyone.”

Event tickets are $75 and can be purchased on our website: www.sceniccityclayarts.org/events. This event will be held at Artsbuild, located at 301 E. 11th Street in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Special thanks to event sponsor, Veritas International.