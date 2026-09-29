Scenic City Wings Bring The Flavor This Sunday To The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday, October 4th, the Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun.

It’s the Scenic City Wings competition featuring six local eateries who’ll be showing off their cooking talents, two wings at a time.

A $20 ticket gets folks two wings from each of six restaurants. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of the area’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2026.

A panel of judges will determine their favorite as well. Two trophies will be awarded by the end of the day, one for Peoples’ Choice and one for Judges’ Choice

New this year, the heat gets turned up even more with In the Hot Seat— a live, hot-wing interview series featuring two local celebrities: Gold Olympian Olivia Reeves and local artist Genesis the Greykid.

Watch as these brave celebrities answer questions while taking on progressively spicier wings. It’s equal parts hilarious, uncomfortable, and can’t-miss entertainment.

2026 Scenic City Wing Contestants

HiFi Clyde's

Southside Social

Whiskey Cowgirl

Grillbilly BBQ

Owls Nest BBQ

Bhamanooga Wings

Chattanooga Market is proud to donate all ticket sales directly to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Restaurants will be cooking up chicken wings graciously donated by Koch Foods, who makes this event possible.

The event provides an opportunity to be a part of the solution to end hunger in our community. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank envisions a region where access to healthy food helps people move toward greater self-sufficiency, and where the Chattanooga Area Food Bank leads efforts to end hunger in our time.

It’s all happening at Chattanooga Market this Sunday, October 4th from 11am-4pm. Tickets can be purchased online at givebutter.com/ScenicCityWings2026 or at the event directly from the Chattanooga Area Food Bank tent. Tickets are $20 per person, which will get each patron two wings from each participating restaurant..

Live Music on the Sunday Funday Stage:12:30pm Bob Keel, 2:00pm Jeff and Jennifer Daniels

Know Before You Go