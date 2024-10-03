Second Annual East Ridge Community Tanksgiving Set For November 26th

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on our many blessings and express our gratitude.

The City of East Ridge and East Ridge Parks & Recreation Department will once again share their gratitude and gratefulness by hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for the community.

On Tuesday, November 26, the city will hold its second annual East Ridge Community Thanksgiving to everyone.

The Community Thanksgiving meal will be served from 4:30pm until 7:30pm at the East Ridge Community Center located at 1515 Tombras Avenue.

Although the event is free, pre-registration is highly recommended as the time to sign up will only remain open until November 15th or until full capacity is reached.

You can sign up at docs.google.com/forms/

“You do not have to be an East Ridge resident and you can come alone or you can bring the whole family,” said Hannah Spear, Community Center Supervisor. “We want this meal to be a true representation of the diverse community we have the pleasure of being a part of and a time where we can get to know our neighbors.”

To assure that this special event will be successful, the City of East Ridge is currently asking for members of the community who are interested in giving back to register to volunteer to assist with set-up, serving, cleaning, and break-down for the event. The volunteer flyer has a QR code as well for anyone interested in signing up to volunteer.

“The idea behind this event is to bring the community together during the season of giving,” said Cameron McAllister, Administrator of East Ridge Economic and Community Development. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to our community and we want to invite you to join us.”

Information can also be found on the City of East Ridge Facebook page @CityofEastRidge-Government or at East Ridge Parks and Recreation Facebook page @EastRidgeParksAndRec.