Serving Up Hope For The Holidays: Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals Locally

This holiday season, various Chattanooga organizations are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry before, during, or after Thanksgiving.
From warm community dinners to turkey giveaways, local businesses/ groups, such as Camp Jordan and The Chattanooga Rescue Mission, are serving free meals and spreading holiday cheer across the city.
These events aren’t just about food—they’re about fellowship, kindness, and making sure everyone has a place at the table.
Whether you’re in need of a meal or looking to volunteer, there are plenty of ways to give and receive a little extra love this November.
Check out our list below to find out when and where to get your next hot meal:
Community Dinner @ East Chattanooga Community Center
- Thursday, Nov. 20 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm
- Free community meal, line dancing, and fellowship
South Rhea Animal Hospital @ 865 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton
- Saturday, Nov. 22 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm
- Free Thanksgiving meal hand-outs for those in need
- Donations needed, financial contributions welcome on Venmo
Untethered Church – Fort Oglethorpe @ 426 Battlefield Pkwy.
- Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:00pm
- Free community Thanksgiving dinner with fellowship
Gratefull Dalton @ Hamilton St. & Burr Park
- Monday, Nov. 24 from 11:30am – 1:30pm
- Free city-wide Thanksgiving potluck
- Volunteers needed
East Ridge Community Thanksgiving @ Camp Jordan Arena
- Monday, Nov. 24 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm
- Free city-wide Thanksgiving potluck. Registration recommended
- Volunteers needed, donations welcome
- Free showering services, mammogram screenings, and Narcan
Union Gospel Mission @ Bessie Smith Cultural Center
- Wednesday, Nov. 26 from 11:00am – 2:00pm
- Free Thanksgiving dinner
- Donations & volunteers needed
Chattanooga Rescue Mission @ 1512 S Holtzclaw
- Thursday, Nov. 27 from 11:00am – 1:00pm
- Free Thanksgiving meals for homeless and underprivileged in the community
- Donations needed
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant @ 178 Piccadilly Ave., Spring City
- Thursday, Nov. 27 from 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Free Thanksgiving meal or everyone, no matter your circumstances
- Regular menu will not be served, but will be doing take-out and dine-in orders