Serving Up Hope For The Holidays: Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals Locally

This holiday season, various Chattanooga organizations are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry before, during, or after Thanksgiving.

From warm community dinners to turkey giveaways, local businesses/ groups, such as Camp Jordan and The Chattanooga Rescue Mission, are serving free meals and spreading holiday cheer across the city.

These events aren’t just about food—they’re about fellowship, kindness, and making sure everyone has a place at the table.

Whether you’re in need of a meal or looking to volunteer, there are plenty of ways to give and receive a little extra love this November.

Check out our list below to find out when and where to get your next hot meal:

Community Dinner @ East Chattanooga Community Center

Thursday, Nov. 20 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Free community meal, line dancing, and fellowship

South Rhea Animal Hospital @ 865 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Free Thanksgiving meal hand-outs for those in need

Donations needed, financial contributions welcome on Venmo

Untethered Church – Fort Oglethorpe @ 426 Battlefield Pkwy.

Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:00pm

Free community Thanksgiving dinner with fellowship

Gratefull Dalton @ Hamilton St. & Burr Park

Monday, Nov. 24 from 11:30am – 1:30pm

Free city-wide Thanksgiving potluck

Volunteers needed

East Ridge Community Thanksgiving @ Camp Jordan Arena

Monday, Nov. 24 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free city-wide Thanksgiving potluck. Registration recommended

Volunteers needed, donations welcome

Free showering services, mammogram screenings, and Narcan

Union Gospel Mission @ Bessie Smith Cultural Center

Wednesday, Nov. 26 from 11:00am – 2:00pm

Free Thanksgiving dinner

Donations & volunteers needed

Chattanooga Rescue Mission @ 1512 S Holtzclaw

Thursday, Nov. 27 from 11:00am – 1:00pm

Free Thanksgiving meals for homeless and underprivileged in the community

Donations needed

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant @ 178 Piccadilly Ave., Spring City