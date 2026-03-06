Sleepyhead Coffee Celebrates Their Seventh Anniversary With A Big Party

Sleepyhead Coffee has been a staple for excellent coffee, culture, and community in the Chattanooga area since 2018 and currently has two brick-and-mortar locations in the Scenic City: their flagship store opened in 2019, located off Broad Street in the historic James Building, and a second location opened off Main Street and is known for an expanded food menu and longer hours, which was opened in 2023.

Sleepyhead is not only known for its incredible pink and green aesthetic; it is also known for its intentionality, focusing on being a vegan and sober-friendly shop. They offer a full vegan pastry menu, including donuts, muffins, and other baked goods, alongside a host of plant-based milks. They also have an interior that is full of indoor plants, creating a cozy indoor aesthetic.

To celebrate seven years in business since they opened their first brick and mortar, the team at Sleepyhead is throwing a party on Saturday, March 7th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will feature a DJ, food, tarot readings, massages, a vendor market, a new menu, and a happy hour where all drinks are half off from 2 to 3 p.m., along with much, much more.

In speaking with the owner and co-founder of Sleepyhead Coffee, Christian Harris, about the party and the history of the shop, he mentioned how he and his former partner, Brandon Carruth, started off with an idea of creating a coffee cart after visiting San Francisco and falling in love with the community aspect of coffee.

“Brandon and I started the company in the fall of 2018. We were both actively working full-time jobs. Brandon worked in coffee, and I was in customer service. We were on a trip to San Francisco when the coffee cart idea was born as we fell in love with the community aspect of coffee in general and how coffee carts were second nature in California. We wanted to bring that back to Chattanooga, in a time when coffee carts weren’t a common thing at all, really. As soon as our feet touched back down in Chattanooga, we bought a coffee cart with the little money we had, ordered some cheap "equipment," and started the cart.

Fast forward to 2022 and 2023; we had a beautiful shop and 3-4 employees but had maxed out what we could do, so it was time to expand. We looked at space after space, and it was a no after no until we walked into Main + Dodds. That was it. That was home. We signed a 7-year lease, and here we are today. Typically having between 15 and 19 employees on our payroll, serving a damn good cup of coffee, and hopefully bringing our community joy.”

The party will also feature cocktails from Do Not Disturb, a new sister brand created, owned, and operated by Sleepyhead that is set to officially launch in the fall.

“Also known as DND, owned and operated by Sleepyhead, this will be our new evening forward concept. Sleepyheads, Martini-loving gay auntie. Do Not Disturb will be a place where craft cocktails, creative small plates, and meaningful connection replace screens and schedules, and it's coming this fall.

This new concept will be our sister brand. But again, nothing is changing about sleepyhead. These two spaces will be connected by a walk-through at our Main + Dodds location; however, Do Not Disturb will be 21+ at all times. It’s a place for you to escape, have a date night, laugh with friends, and truly put your life on Do Not Disturb.”

Recently, Sleepyhead just announced a new store policy. Starting March 9th, there is no more tipping or prompts for tips. The baristas at both stores will now earn a set commission, based on 100 percent of sales, not discretionary gratuity. This was done to limit the pressure some people feel to tip, while also primarily working to ensure that everyone on the team earns consistently on every transaction.