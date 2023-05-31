Support Girls Inc. At The Annual Chattanooga Market Ice Cream Social

This Sunday, June 4th, the Chattanooga Market will be hosting Girls, Inc. for the annual Ice Cream Social at the First Horizon Pavilion from 11am-4pm.

It’s a day that kids (and adults) look forward to each year, and the cause is certainly a worthwhile one to support. For the price of a $10 donation ticket, each attendee can enjoy generous samples of ice cream from five different local creameries.

The participating ice cream shops this year are Ben & Jerry’s, Clumpies, Cold Stone Creamery, Ice Cream Show and Squirrel Rabbit Coffee Bar and Creamery. Each creamery will be scooping up their most popular flavor for Market patrons to enjoy. There will also be a vegan choice this year.

One ticket gives folks a ballot to vote for their favorite creamery. It’s fun to enjoy scoops of ice cream while contributing to a great cause.

"We are thrilled to host the Ice Cream Social fundraiser; it is a scrumptiously delightful way to support local Girls Inc. girls. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Chattanooga Market and our local businesses for their generous contributions, which ensure the success of the event," said Taylor Hixson, Chief Development Officer at Girls, Inc. of Chattanooga. "

As we indulge in mouthwatering ice cream treats, our community unites to make a profound impact on the lives of these young girls. With the funds raised, we will be able to enhance our programs, create opportunities, and cultivate an environment that nurtures their potential. Together, we are building a brighter future for girls, one scoop at a time."