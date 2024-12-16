Taking An In-Depth Look At A Holiday Jewel: The Pomegranate

Master Gardener Ann Bartlett tells us about a holiday delicacy, the pomegranate.

Pomegranates, Punica granatum, are only briefly available in stores here. They are in season between September and February, with the main harvest occurring from October to January. It should come as no surprise that this Middle Eastern native thrives in the dry climates of Arizona and California. It has been cultivated around the Mediterranean Sea for thousands of years. The Spanish city of Granada is named for the fruit.

The Pomegranate Shrub

These deciduous shrubs grow to be 12 to 20 feet tall. Cold hardy in Zones 7 to 10, pomegranates have few disease or pest problems. They are three years old before bearing fruit. The fruit takes five to seven months to ripen, explaining a lot about what they cost. In California’s San Joaquin Valley, they flower 3 times a year, setting fruit after each bloom cycle. The tubular red flowers are very attractive to hummingbirds. Though not fussy about pH, the shrubs need a hot sunny site with loamy soil and excellent drainage.

Pomegranate Seeds

The seeds, called arils, are an excellent source of vitamins C and K, folate, potassium, and fiber. A serving of pomegranate juice contains three times more antioxidants punicalagin and punicic acid as a glass of red wine or a cup of green tea. Antioxidants interrupt the inflammatory process that underlies so many health issues. Research into the health benefits of pomegranates is ongoing.

The Pomegranate in Mythology

In Greece the fruit is a symbol of Christmas. It has a significant role in Greek mythology. The god of the Underworld, Hades, is searching for a queen. He has just completed a disappointing trip to Mount Olympus, where every female immortal has turned down his offer. As he prepares to turn his chariot homeward, he sees Persephone, goddess of vegetation, frolicking with some nymphs. In some versions of the tale Cupid shoots him with an arrow at this point. He is taken by her beauty and carries her off to his underworld kingdom to make her his queen.

Persephone’s disappearance is quite distressing to her mother Demeter, the goddess of Earth’s fertility and agriculture. In her sorrow, the world becomes a cold and barren place as she goes about searching for her lost child. Big brother Zeus sees that he must do something before all his mortal worshippers starve to death. Acting on a tip, he sends Hermes to work out a deal with Hades.

Unfortunately, Persephone had eaten six pomegranate seeds while with Hades. In Greek mythology, eating the fruit of a captor meant that the captive would have to return to that captor. Persephone is allowed to return to the Earth for only half of the year. She and Demeter are so happy to be reunited that the Earth warms and produces all that its inhabitants need. It cools and becomes barren when she returns to her underworld throne.

A Simple Pomegranate Recipe

I have a 3-ingredient recipe for a very refreshing salad using arils.

Ingredients

Navel oranges

Chopped walnuts (1 and1/2 to 2 tbsp per orange slice)

Pomegranate arils (1 and1/2 to 2 tbsp per orange slice)

Powdered sugar

Cinnamon

Instructions

Peel navel oranges and cut them into round slices. Sprinkle with walnuts and arils. (Optional) Sprinkle with powdered sugar and a little cinnamon.

This salad is great with brunch!