TASTE Is Chattanooga's Premier Culinary Event Benefit For The Kidney Foundation

TASTE is the leading and premier food event in the Scenic City, featuring some of the best local cuisine and music Chattanooga has to offer, while also benefiting a great cause, with proceeds supporting local kidney disease patients and programs through the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

The party and fundraising event is this Thursday, April 9th, at the Signal in Downtown Chattanooga.

There will be a heavy emphasis on local music and local cuisines, as the event aims to remain as locally minded as possible. There will be dozens of restaurants, several of which are mom-and-pop stores, and included in your ticket is an offering of unlimited small bites, drinks, and a giveaway item.

There will also be a massive silent auction with trips, gifts, and local items. Please note that The Signal is a cashless venue. All bar purchases must be made with a credit or debit card. Parking around the venue is mostly street parking; however, there is a parking garage right next to The Signal, and it usually costs ten dollars for a flat rate. Street parking is also free after 6 p.m.

In speaking with Genna Henshaw, the special events director for the Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga Area, she discussed how TASTE got started in the city in the late eighties.

“TASTE of Chattanooga was started in the late 1980s as a fun way to bring the community together to make a difference for local kidney patients. Dialysis treatments were still fairly new to the area at that time, having started in 1973, and the first kidney transplant was right around the corner and was performed at Erlanger in 1989.

These two milestones mark a huge ray of hope in our community for those with end-stage renal disease. No longer was there a need to travel out of town for quality renal care. Taste aligned with the thought of supporting locals by bringing together the best eateries our local scene had to offer in one place. Local businesses coming together to make a local impact is still the backbone of Taste today.”

Genna went on to discuss how the event has evolved since its inception, as well as what first-time attendees can expect from this incredible culinary event and fundraiser that is intended to be a local event highlighting local businesses.

“TASTE has certainly grown in size. We have seen many different venues as Chattanooga has evolved, but we have also gone back to tried and true venues. The style of the event has changed, from a more upscale, fine dining experience to one that is much more casual and has a wide variety of restaurants.

In all aspects of the event, we try to keep everything local. The restaurants are from across Chattanooga, the music artists are local, and our large silent auction features tons of local businesses. You can expect a variety of Chattanooga restaurants as far as kinds of food, drinks, desserts, and more.

Some of them may be a mom-and-pop-style business; some may be a Chattanooga staple that has been in Chattanooga for a very long time. Some may be a catering company or a business that is brand new to Chattanooga. With the Kidney Foundation of Chattanooga being a 100% local non-profit, we aim to keep a lot of this event local."

Tickets for the event vary from general admission to VIP, with GA tickets going for $66.41 and the VIP tickets being priced at $81.86 after taxes and fees. The VIP ticket gets you everything the GA admission ticket gets you; however, you also receive an extra drink ticket and a "swag bag" with coupons and swag from TASTE vendors.