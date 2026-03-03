Team Registration Now Open For Ruby Falls' Battle Below The Clouds BBQ Competition

Team registration is now open for the annual amateur barbecue competition hosted by Ruby Falls and Lana’s Love Foundation.

Returning for its 11th year, Battle Below the Clouds welcomes backyard barbecue enthusiasts to compete in five categories: Pork Butt Champion, Ribs Champion, Just Wingin’ It Champion, Grand Champion, and the Jim Brewer People’s Choice Award.

Previous competitors could register in February, and registration for new teams is now open. The competition will take place on April 25.

All team entry fees are donated to Lana’s Love Foundation, a Chattanooga nonprofit that provides fun, year-round activities for local kids fighting cancer and their families.

Registered teams receive meat for the competition, as well as a swag bag filled high with two 2026 Battle Below the Clouds t-shirts, one Battle Below the Clouds apron, two admission tickets to High Point ZIP Adventure at Ruby Falls, two Ruby Falls Cave Walk tickets, and surprises from event sponsors.

Spots are limited and fill quickly. A waiting list will open once all competition spots are full.

Teams can find all competition information at www.rubyfalls.com/events/battle-below-the-clouds/.