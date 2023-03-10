Team Sign-Ups Now Open For Ruby Falls' 8th Annual Battle Below The Clouds

Ruby Falls and the Lana’s Love Foundation have opened competitor registration for their annual amateur barbecue competition.

100% of team entry fees for the 8th annual Battle Below the Clouds benefit Lana’s Love Foundation, a Chattanooga nonprofit with the mission of providing fun, year-round activities for local kids fighting cancer and their families.

Team entry fees for the cookoff on April 22 include meat for the competition and one Battle Below the Clouds swag bag stuffed with two 2023 Battle Below the Clouds t-shirts, one Battle Below the Clouds apron, two admission tickets to High Point ZIP Adventure at Ruby Falls, two adult Ruby Falls Cave Walk tickets and awesome surprises from event sponsors.

Teams will compete for backyard bragging rights in five categories; Pulled Pork Champion, Ribs Champion, Just Wingin’ it Champion, Grand Champion and the Jim Brewer People’s Choice Award.

Signups began for returning competitors in February and new competitors may sign up now. Spots are limited and teams will be placed on a waiting list once spots are filled.

Teams can register and find all competition information at https://bit.ly/3BVCs7f

About Lana's Love Foundation

The Lana's Love Foundation has one simple mission; to help Chattanooga area kids with cancer and their families have fun. Jim and Cindy Webster started Lana's Love following the 2006 passing of their daughter, Lana, who battled Stage 4 Neuroblastoma for 5 years. Learn more at www.lanaslove.com