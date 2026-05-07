The Annual BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 16 To The First Horizon Pavilion

One of Chattanooga’s most anticipated spring events is back as AGC East Tennessee invites barbecue lovers to attend the BIG PIG BBQ Festival on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the First Horizon Pavilion.

Now in its sixth year, BIG PIG, presented by Food City, continues to draw hundreds of attendees for a high-energy day filled with award-worthy barbecue, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun, all in support of the Construction Career Center.

From slow-smoked classics to creative takes on barbecue favorites, guests will have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of flavors and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award, helping crown a crowd favorite alongside the official judging panel’s top pick.

The festival will be open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at www.bigpigfestival.com. Advanced tickets are $15 and will increase to $25 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. Admission includes access to barbecue tastings from competing teams, live music, and a full lineup of activities for all ages.

“BIG PIG offers a great opportunity to get involved in the community and support the Construction Career Center,” said Forrest Catron, BIG PIG Committee Chair. "It has been rewarding to contribute to the event's planning and witness the community's support and dedication firsthand. It's encouraging to see our community rallying behind the next generation of construction professionals.”

In addition to incredible food, attendees can enjoy a lively atmosphere featuring live music, a beer garden for adult guests, and a popular touch-a-truck area, along with games and activities for kids, making it an ideal outing for families, friends, and coworkers alike.

Proceeds from the BIG PIG BBQ Festival directly benefit the Construction Career Center, supporting hands-on training programs, scholarships, and resources that prepare students for careers in the construction industry.

Do not miss your chance to experience one of Chattanooga’s favorite food festivals while supporting a meaningful cause.