The Chattanooga Market Celebrates A Great Year For All Things Peachy

This Sunday promises to be a fruitful one at the Chattanooga Market on the Southside.

The annual Peach Festival offers all things peachy: salsas, candles, cobbler… and of course, farm fresh peaches. A few of the bigger farms including Hazelrig Peach Orchard, Georgia Peach Truck and RC Farms will have plenty of peaches just picked Sunday morning.

It’s a day when the nearly 200 local artisans at Chattanooga Market will jump in on the theme and offer peach-inspired foods, art, and crafts.

Now is the prime season for produce at Chattanooga Market. Some of the July favorites including okra, blackberries, peaches, tomatoes, blueberries and squashes are all plentiful. Fresh cut flowers continue to impress patrons, too.

Nearly two dozen local food trucks will be expected to join the event on Sunday, July 12th, incorporating peaches into their offerings.

Live music on the Sunday Funday Stage features The Resonauts for two sets at 12:30 pm and 2:00m.

Other weekly Markets include the Foundries District Market held at the Creature Comforts Beer Garden adjacent to the new Lookout’s Stadium, Thursdays 4pm-8pm and the Chattanooga River Market on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza each Saturday 10am-5pm.

Know Before You Go