The CSO Launches Holiday Food Drive To Help Support Local Neighbors In Need

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera is launching a community-wide food drive throughout November and December 2025 to support the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and AIM Center Clubhouse members.

The CSO is responding to the growing SNAP benefit crisis, which has made meeting basic food needs increasingly difficult for thousands in our region, and hopes to lift up those most vulnerable this holiday season.

The CSO believes the Symphony should reflect the needs of its community, and this year, access to food is one of those needs.

The CSO will collect non-perishable food items for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, as well as prepaid grocery gift cards for AIM Center Clubhouse members, 87% of whom rely on SNAP benefits to live independently and feed themselves.

Prepaid gift cards from Food City, Walmart, and Publix may also be purchased online at: chattanoogasymphony.org/grocery-gift-cards/. Gift cards purchased online can be emailed directly to Lauren Mann, Director of Development for AIM Center, at LaurenMann@aimcenterinc.org.

Non-perishable food items accepted include peanut butter, soup (low sodium preferred), jams and preserves, boxed dinners, canned vegetables (low sodium preferred), canned fruit, cereals and oatmeal, and canned proteins.

Donation Drop-Off Opportunities:

CSO Office

620 Lindsay Street, #210

Tuesday – Friday | 10 AM – 3 PM

(Closed November 26-28 and December 22-31)

Drop-offs will also be accepted during the following CSO Performances:

DECADES: Back to the ’80s — Sat, 11/8 | Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium | Drop-off 6–9 PM

The Second Symphonies of Beethoven and Farrenc — Sun, 11/16 | The Hotel Chalet | Drop-off 2–4 PM

Handel’s Messiah — Fri, 12/5 | Drop-off 6:30–9 PM & Sat, 12/6 | Drop-off 2–4 PM | First Presbyterian Church

Handel’s Messiah — Sun, 12/7 | Collegedale Seventh-Day Adventist Church | Drop-off 2–4 PM

Chattanooga Youth Symphony Chamber Players — Mon, 12/15 | First Baptist Church | Drop-off 5–6:30 PM | Free Concert at 6 PM

Home for the Holidays — Sat, 12/20 | Drop-off 6–9 PM & Sun, 12/21 | Drop-off 2–5 PM | Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

“As a symphony, we belong to the people who live here,” said Susan Caminez, Executive Director of the CSO. “This season, coming together as a community means making sure those around us are nourished, supported, and cared for.”

The CSO invites audiences, partners, and the Chattanooga community to join in supporting food access for neighbors across Southeast Tennessee this holiday season.