The Farm At The Beth Feeds Families In Need, Inspires Local Chefs

Behind the Bethlehem Center, where a worn-down basketball court once stood, bees are pollinating plants and food is being produced for the community.

Sitting on just a quarter acre of land, the Farm at the Beth is feeding families and the produce is being utilized by some of the city’s finest chefs at Calliope, Easy Bistro, Little Coyote and other highly regarded restaurants.

It’s a remarkable accomplishment considering Farm Manager Damon Bartos admits that prior to committing to the project he had, “Never grown anything before in my entire life.”

Apparently Bartos was a quick learner. Last year the farm produced 4,000 pounds of produce, 60% of which went to the Center’s food pantry and the rest was sold to local restaurants.

Bartos said City Farm Growers Coalition started to revitalize the farm about six years ago. Bartos is now entering his third growing season as the farm’s manager. He said some of the children from the Bethlehem Center get hands on experience by joining the garden club.

“Garden club is just on Thursdays during the school year,” he said adding during the summer all of the kids help at the farm daily.

The children, K-8th students, not only learn farming techniques, but they also get to try new foods.

“It’s super cool to introduce someone to a new vegetable,” he said. “Every single kid here wants to try a hot pepper. They always end up running away screaming and crying because they tried eating a Habanero. They like garlic. Nobody wants to eat cherry tomatoes, but as soon as you pickle them, they're the best things in the world. That's how I got the kids to eat the tomatoes. But the one thing they were absolutely obsessed with was the kale chips. I had all of them try it before we put it in the air fryer, and they absolutely hated it. They hated the fresh kale. And then as soon as you get it nice and crispy, they're like, it's fine.”

According to their website the farm is surrounded by former brownfields, in a neighborhood shaped by decades of environmental harm and disinvestment. The farm utilizes organic growing practices rooted in care—for soil, water, pollinators, and people. They prioritize regenerative methods, composting, rainwater collection, native plants, and pollinator habitat.

Walking through the greenhouse a variety of herbs and tomatoes were in various stages of growth. There are raised beds where Swiss chard, greens, cucumbers and a variety of peppers are popping up from the ground.

There are three bee hives on-site producing honey and pollinating fruits and vegetables.

“It takes eight bees to pollinate and grow a cucumber,” Bartos said.

With the recent closure of the St. Elmo Food City and limited access to other grocery stores, Alton Park and St. Elmo residents find themselves in a food desert.

The Farm at the Beth is filling that void with fresh, free produce for those in need.

The Bethlehem Center’s Director of Community Impact, Lillian Moore said between 50-60 families a week are getting food, grown at their farm, from the Center’s food pantry.

The money from the produce sold to restaurants goes back into the farm to purchase new seedlings, shade cloths, and fertilizers.

“It does not pay for someone’s salary or anything big like that,” Bartos said. “But the chefs are enjoying it. It allowed us to develop great relationships with them and in turn they are willing to support us.”

Some of the produce will be sent to the HiLo Market. The market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at Highland Park Commons.

It takes a village to manage the farm and work the grounds. Bartos said they rely on volunteers and monetary donations.

To support the fam directly visit thebeth.harnessgiving.org/campaigns/11179