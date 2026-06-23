The Annual Five Star Food Fight Returns To The Chattanooga Market On Sunday

This Sunday, June 28th, the Chattanooga Market vendors will be cheering on their comrades.

The annual FiveStar Food Fight will feature an all-star vendor cast for the live cooking competition which consists of three food truck owners, a pasta maker and a baker.

It’s no surprise that among the Chattanooga Market “family”, many of the vendors are either self-taught or classically trained culinary whizzes. Chef Chasty Lane of Chasty’s Seafood and More will be back to defend her winning title from 2025.

2026 FiveStar Food Fight Competitors:

The FiveStar Food Fight kicks off when the competitors arrive early, just before the Market opens, taking time to strategically set up their cooking stations equipped with their own knives, cooking supplies, and of course, their FiveStar cooking range.

They will shop that day at the Chattanooga Market for the fresh ingredients they will need to complete their main dish. Importantly, the competitors will be provided with a secret ingredient (typically the protein) that won’t be revealed until just before the start time.

From about 11:00 am until 2:30pm (the Market is open until 4pm), patrons will be able to watch the competing vendors demonstrate their culinary skills and, ultimately, present their dishes to a panel of judges.

The entire event will be broadcast live onto large television screens (right at the stage area) for easy viewing by Market patrons and fans. Emcee Ben Gordon will keep the live audience up to speed on every detail of the FiveStar Food Fight.

It’s an exciting food sporting event to witness while seeing how shopping for local foods can easily, and affordably, be turned into something amazing.

FiveStar Food Fight Schedule:

11am Competitor Introductions

11:30-12:00 Competitors Shop

12:15-2:15 Competitors Cook

around 2:30 Judges Announce the Winner

Know Before You Go