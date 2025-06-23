The Five Star Food Fight Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, June 29th, the Chattanooga Market vendors will be cheering on their comrades.

The annual FiveStar Food Fight will feature an all-star vendor cast for the competition which consists of four food truck owners and a baker.

It’s no surprise that among the Chattanooga Market “family”, many of the vendors are either self-taught or classically trained culinary whizzes.

Cornelius Lathan of The Bistro food truck will be back to defend his 2024 winning title.

2025 FiveStar Food Fight Competitors:

“Though a baker by trade, I’ve never been known to back down from a good challenge”, said Neeka DeGraw of So-Dough. She will be the only non-food truck operator to compete. “I live in my kitchen and my creative juices are flowing. I’m in it to win it, so move over guys cuz bakers can cook too!”

Sunday, June 29th, the FiveStar Food Fight kicks off when the competitors arrive early, just before the Market opens, taking time to strategically set up their cooking stations equipped with their own knives, cooking supplies, and of course, their FiveStar cooking range.

They will shop that day at the Market for the fresh ingredients they will need to complete their main dish. Importantly, the competitors will be provided with a secret ingredient (typically the protein) that won’t be revealed until just before the start time.

From about 11:00 am until 2:30pm (the Market is open until 4pm), patrons will be able to watch the competing vendors demonstrate their culinary skills and, ultimately, present their dishes to a panel of judges.

The entire event will be broadcasted live onto large television screens (right at the stage area) for easy viewing by Market patrons and fans. Emcee and local news personality Diamond Williams will keep the live audience up to speed on every detail of the FiveStar Food Fight.

It’s an exciting food sporting event to witness while seeing how shopping for local foods can easily, and affordably, be turned into something amazing.

FiveStar Food Fight Schedule:

11am Competitor Introductions

11:30-12:00 Competitors Shop

12:15-2:15 Competitors Cook

Around 2:30 Judges Announce the Winner

Know Before You Go