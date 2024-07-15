The Five Star Food Fight Returns To The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday, July 21st, the Chattanooga Market vendors will be cheering on their comrades.

The annual FiveStar Food Fight will feature an all-star vendor cast for the competition including two farmers, two food truck owner/operators and one gentleman in a category of his own.

Sergeant Robin Davenport is known to many Market fans as a weekly staple. He has served as the Market’s Security Manager since 2022. And, importantly, Davenport is a Youth Programs Sergeant of the Chattanooga Police Department. He’ll be competing against four other Chattanooga Market vendors on Sunday.

Sergeant Davenport says, “I’m thrilled to be participating in this year's FiveStar Food Fight. This event aligns perfectly with my role as it embraces community-based policing, allowing me to strengthen connections between law enforcement and the community in a lively and engaging manner. I really look forward to entertaining everyone in attendance and to taking advantage of recruiting a few kids to join our programs at the police department such as the Police Explorers. Having dedicated nearly a decade to the Chattanooga Market, I feel privileged to represent the CPD at such an amazing local venue.”

And, it’s no surprise that among the Chattanooga Market “family”, many of the vendors are either self-taught or classically trained culinary whizzes. Market patrons will be able to watch as the five competitors battle it out live at the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage on Sunday.

The FiveStar Food Fight starts when the competitors arrive early, just before the Market opens, taking time to strategically set up their cooking stations equipped with their own knives, cooking supplies, and of course, their FiveStar cooking range. They will shop that day at the Market for the fresh ingredients they will need to complete their main dish. Importantly, the competitors will be provided with a secret ingredient that won’t be revealed until just before the start time.

From about 11:00 am until 3:00pm (the Market is open until 4pm), market-goers will watch the competing vendors demonstrate their culinary skills and, ultimately, present their dishes to our panel of judges. It’s an exciting food sporting event to witness while seeing how shopping for local foods can easily, and affordably, be turned into something amazing.

FiveStar Food Fight Competitors: