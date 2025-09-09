The Lodge Cast Iron Cook-Off Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, September 14th, the annual Lodge Cast Iron Cook-Off takes place live at the Chattanooga Market.

The event showcases five local chefs who will be shopping, cooking and presenting to a panel of judges before thousands of onlooking patrons this Sunday.

It’s a chance to be inspired while watching talented chefs prepare creative dishes with produce and ingredients procured right at Chattanooga Market.

2025 Lodge Cast Iron Chefs:

Last year’s winner, Sujata Singh of Spice Trail, will be returning after competing during the Chattanooga Holiday Market. In 2024, the Lodge Cast Iron Cook Off, held at the Chattanooga Convention Center, was a bit different as chefs brought their own ingredients.

This year, held during Chattanooga Market’s in-season, she’ll have a new challenge. To that end, Ms. Singh said, “I’m looking forward to the ability to actually shopping with the vendors directly when so much produce is in season and creating something delicious and beautiful”.

The Lodge Cast Iron Cook-off kicks off when the competitors arrive early, just before the Market opens, taking time to strategically set up their cooking stations equipped with their own knives and cooking supplies. They will shop that day at the Market for the fresh ingredients they will need to complete their main dish.

Most importantly, the competitors will be provided with a secret ingredient (typically the protein) that won’t be revealed until just before the start time.

From about 11:00 am until 2:30 pm (the Market is open until 4pm), patrons will be able to watch the competing chefs demonstrate their culinary skills and, ultimately, present their dishes to a panel of judges.

The entire event will be broadcasted live onto large television screens (right at the stage area) for easy viewing by Market patrons and fans. Emcee and local news personality Diamond Williams will keep the live audience up to speed on every detail.

It’s an exciting food sporting event to witness while seeing how shopping for local foods can easily, and affordably, be turned into something amazing.

Lodge Cast Iron Schedule: