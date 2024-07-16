Third Annual Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday July 21st and River City Company is inviting the entire downtown to enjoy cool treats all weekend long with the third annual Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl.

Starting on Friday July 19th, people will be able to enjoy specials and unique flavors of ice cream and cool treats in Downtown Chattanooga, plus participants will have a chance to win a $100 Chattanooga Express Card.

Participating locations include:

The Ice Cream Show

Clumpies Northshore & Southside Locations

Cold Stone Creamery

Ben & Jerry’s

Milk & Honey

Downtown Dough

To enter for the prize of the $100 Chattanooga Express Card, simply visit a participating location and scan the QR code found on the poster to enter the “Mystery Word”! For every Mystery Word submitted, the participant will be entered to win a $100 Chattanooga Express Card.

Sweepstakes details and information can be found at: https://www.rivercitycompany.com/ice-cream-crawl

The event is hosted by River City Company, and sponsored by EPB, Elliott Davis, First Horizon Bank, and SVN.