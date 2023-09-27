Third Annual Taco Tour Starts Next Week Along Rossville BLVD

The BLVD Project is celebrating the culinary culture of Latin America by holding a taco tour along the Rossville BLVD corridor from Thursday, October 5 through Wednesday, October 11.

Ten restaurants will have a mini menu and a $3 featured taco.

The BLVD is a grassroots organization dedicated to enhancing food access, safety, transportation, aesthetics, and economic vitality along the Rossville Blvd corridor. The annual taco tour is a cornerstone of the organization’s community outreach.

This year’s event features a chance for tour patrons to win a complimentary tour shirt. Customers who visit four restaurants and share a selfie at each location on Facebook or Instagram while tagging both themselves and the BLVD Project, will be entered into the shirt giveaway.

The BLVD’s Executive Director Heather Herweyer says the first taco tour brought the community together. “Events like this one that promote a better understanding of the diverse cultures that make up our community are key for continued economic growth.”

“Restaurant owners were very excited to participate in the BLVD Taco Tour again this year. The promotion is a big boost to their business and they're excited to share their cuisine and heritage specialties with people from the Greater Chattanooga community," says Selena Rodriguez with The BLVD Project.

The menus for the participating restaurants and their hours can be found by visiting theblvdproject.com. Some restaurants are take-out and cash only.