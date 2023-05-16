This Sunday It's A “Baketacular” At The Chattanooga Market, With A Special Cakewalk

After a truly amazing show of the community on opening weekend, the Chattanooga Market continues with Sunday Funday now through the end of the year.

This Sunday, May 21st, the Chattanooga Market’s theme is “Baketacular” showcasing the many bakers who have been a part of the Market making breads, sweets, pretzels and so many other baked goodies to enjoy. Many will be offering samples or specials of their products.

There will be a cakewalk, too, at the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage at 1:30pm. Interested patrons can just walk up to participate. Prizes will be donated baked goods from Market vendors.

Aside from the best farm fresh produce and selection of artists and makers, the Market is known for its weekly themed events—bringing patrons back Sunday after Sunday. A few of the more popular events are coming up this spring.

Looking ahead, the Chattanooga Street Food Festival returns as an annual Memorial Day weekend favorite. This showcase of local and regional food trucks promises to be the largest gathering of eateries in our region boasting around two dozen food trucks all along Reggie White Boulevard—it’s quite a sight.

Market attendees can enjoy everything from pizza and burgers to gourmet sandwiches, empanadas, donuts and more. There is something for everyone from breakfast to dessert.