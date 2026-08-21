Tickets Available Now For The Annual Bacon & Barrel Festival On The Southside

It's time to once again get "hog-wild" for the annual Bacon & Barrel festival where organizers bring together bacon-loving local restaurants and barrel-aged spirits from around the world to savor an evening of southern indulgence.

The event comes to the First Horizon Pavilion on Saturday, Sep. 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and your ticket includes unlimited samples of signature bacon-themed dishes and 12 whiskey samples, plus live music, fun photo opps, and more. Beer, wine, and full sized cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar.

This event supports Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts. The Chattanooga Market is the region’s largest producer-only marketplace. As a non-profit entity, they were established to provide healthy, fresh produce, artisan foods, as well as locally-produced arts and craft wares to Chattanoogans and community visitors

Who will win The Golden Hog?

You decide! Chattanooga’s best restaurants will be showing off their chops with signature dishes showcasing bacon & pork. Try them all and vote for your favorite. They’ll crown a champion at the end of the night.

Live Fire Cooking

Things are heating up at Bacon & Barrel. They are thrilled to announce a premier Live Fire Cooking Experience hosted by the incredible Chef David Hussey of Steel Pioneer Fire Cooking.

Get ready to witness the art of open-flame cooking as Chef David prepares bold, whiskey-inspired Southern fare right before your eyes.

Tickets Available Now

General Admission — $55 (which includes 12 whiskey samples or mini cocktails, unlimited food sampling, fun photo ops and more)

All Inclusive Admission — $95 (which includes unlimited whiskey sampling, unlimited food sampling, commemorative glassware, and a dedicated seating area)

All ticket purchases are non refundable. Get tickets and learn more at chattanoogafestivals.com/bacon