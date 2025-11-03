'Tis The Season To Start Planning For Holiday Feasting & Fun

The holidays should be full of flavor, connection, and time-honored traditions.
Whether you are hosting a large gathering of family and friends this year or bringing a dish to share, there is plenty of room to fit in both decadent family recipes and nourishing dishes that bring more balance to your holiday spread.
Start the Day on the Right Foot
It can be tempting to skip meals to “save room” for the big feast later in the day, but meal skipping can backfire and lead to overeating later. To start the day right, fuel your morning with a balanced breakfast featuring protein, fruit or vegetables and whole grains to help manage hunger and encourage mindful eating.
Fill Your Plate with a Cornucopia of Color
Featuring plenty of produce is a wonderful way to celebrate the harvest and infuse color, flavor and texture into the menu. Eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables ensures a spectrum of phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Aim to prioritize produce first on your plate and feature a variety of seasonal picks.
For a sit-down dinner try roasted vegetables. The winter season is full of fresh produce like kale, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, winter squash, pears, citrus, and pomegranate. Couple in season produce with oil and add warming spices like clove, cinnamon, or nutmeg. Roast in the oven to achieve a rich, savory dish. Garnish vegetables with fresh herbs – like- rosemary or pomegranate seeds for a colorful and festive finish.
A great finger food option for parties is a crudité grazing board. Feature options like carrots, parsnips, asparagus, baby potatoes, French style green beans, or beets. You can serve these warm or cook and chill to serve later. Add rosemary and fresh cranberries for a holiday inspired look.
For an effortless way to entertain, pick up a fresh fruit or garden vegetable platter from Food City.
Holiday Centerpiece
When it comes to the centerpiece for your holiday table Food City full-service meat department is staffed with Certified Butchers who can help with planning, preparation tips, and custom cuts. Serving family and friends a decadent and flavorful meal can still feature lean protein options.
If feeding a crowd, a tenderloin roast is an excellent choice. The most tender roast, as the name suggests, tenderloin is well known for being lean and succulent. Beef tenderloin supplies 26 grams of protein per serving, is lower in saturated fat than most cuts of beef and is an excellent source of zinc and many B vitamins.
When it comes to preparing tenderloin try dry brining the meat overnight. This involves rubbing the roast with salt, pepper and chopped fresh herbs and resting in the refrigerator for 10-12 hours before cooking. This not only infuses the roast with flavor, but it also works to draw moisture from the surface of the meat, helping to create browning on the exterior, while retaining a juicy center. To ensure a moist and tender product do not forget to check temperature and plan for resting another ten to fifteen minutes after removing it from the oven.
Ham is another favorite for holiday dinners. While it is a lean protein choice and chock full of vitamins, the processing of ham typically means higher sodium content. Be mindful of portion size and be conservative with the saltshaker as you enjoy side dishes and appetizers.
If you are looking for lean proteins, you cannot go wrong with poultry. Turkey is one of the leanest protein choices. White meat has the highest protein to fat ratio, but dark meat is still an excellent choice, offering plenty of minerals and vitamins that support a healthy metabolism. Try pairing with cinnamon carrots and green beans.
Slow Down and Savor
Remember that all foods can fit into a healthy eating plan. Instead of falling into an all or nothing mindset during the holiday, aim to prioritize nutrient rich foods first and give yourself permission to fully enjoy all foods in moderation. Slowing down when eating allows for savoring your favorite dishes, while making it easier to practice portion control and balance. Aim to engage all senses when eating and avoid passive distractions, like watching television or using the phone at the table.
Try this holiday ready recipe for preparing beef tenderloin roast:
Classic Beef Tenderloin Roast
Beef Tenderloin Roast served with Brussels sprouts. Recipe courtesy of Beef. It's What's For Dinner and is certified by the American Heart Association.
- 2 to 3 pounds beef tenderloin roast
- 1-pound pearled onions
- 2-packs ShortCuts Brussel sprouts
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 2 tablespoons chopped rosemary leaves
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon pepper
To make roast.
- Heat oven to 425°F.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. While the water is coming to a boil, trim off the root ends of the onions. Prepare a large bowl of ice water.
- Place the onions in boiling water and boil for 2 minutes. Drain. Submerge the onions in the ice water and let sit, stirring with your hand once or twice for a few minutes until cool enough to handle. Use your fingers to pinch the stem end of the onions and the skin will loosen and then slide right off.
- Combine onions, Brussels sprouts, oil and ¼ teaspoon salt on metal baking pan; toss to coat. Set aside.
- Pat roast dry with paper towel to remove moisture.
- Combine thyme, rosemary, garlic, and pepper in a small bowl. Add mixture evenly over roast
- Place roast in shallow roasting pan. Do not cover. Place prepared vegetables in oven with roast. Roast beef at 425°F for 35 to 45 minutes for medium rare; 45 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. Roast vegetables 45 to 50 minutes or until tender and lightly browned.
- Allow roast to rest for 15-20 minutes before slicing.
