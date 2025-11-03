'Tis The Season To Start Planning For Holiday Feasting & Fun

The holidays should be full of flavor, connection, and time-honored traditions.

Whether you are hosting a large gathering of family and friends this year or bringing a dish to share, there is plenty of room to fit in both decadent family recipes and nourishing dishes that bring more balance to your holiday spread.

Start the Day on the Right Foot

It can be tempting to skip meals to “save room” for the big feast later in the day, but meal skipping can backfire and lead to overeating later. To start the day right, fuel your morning with a balanced breakfast featuring protein, fruit or vegetables and whole grains to help manage hunger and encourage mindful eating.

Fill Your Plate with a Cornucopia of Color

Featuring plenty of produce is a wonderful way to celebrate the harvest and infuse color, flavor and texture into the menu. Eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables ensures a spectrum of phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Aim to prioritize produce first on your plate and feature a variety of seasonal picks.

For a sit-down dinner try roasted vegetables. The winter season is full of fresh produce like kale, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, winter squash, pears, citrus, and pomegranate. Couple in season produce with oil and add warming spices like clove, cinnamon, or nutmeg. Roast in the oven to achieve a rich, savory dish. Garnish vegetables with fresh herbs – like- rosemary or pomegranate seeds for a colorful and festive finish.

A great finger food option for parties is a crudité grazing board. Feature options like carrots, parsnips, asparagus, baby potatoes, French style green beans, or beets. You can serve these warm or cook and chill to serve later. Add rosemary and fresh cranberries for a holiday inspired look.

For an effortless way to entertain, pick up a fresh fruit or garden vegetable platter from Food City.

Holiday Centerpiece

When it comes to the centerpiece for your holiday table Food City full-service meat department is staffed with Certified Butchers who can help with planning, preparation tips, and custom cuts. Serving family and friends a decadent and flavorful meal can still feature lean protein options.

If feeding a crowd, a tenderloin roast is an excellent choice. The most tender roast, as the name suggests, tenderloin is well known for being lean and succulent. Beef tenderloin supplies 26 grams of protein per serving, is lower in saturated fat than most cuts of beef and is an excellent source of zinc and many B vitamins.

When it comes to preparing tenderloin try dry brining the meat overnight. This involves rubbing the roast with salt, pepper and chopped fresh herbs and resting in the refrigerator for 10-12 hours before cooking. This not only infuses the roast with flavor, but it also works to draw moisture from the surface of the meat, helping to create browning on the exterior, while retaining a juicy center. To ensure a moist and tender product do not forget to check temperature and plan for resting another ten to fifteen minutes after removing it from the oven.

Ham is another favorite for holiday dinners. While it is a lean protein choice and chock full of vitamins, the processing of ham typically means higher sodium content. Be mindful of portion size and be conservative with the saltshaker as you enjoy side dishes and appetizers.

If you are looking for lean proteins, you cannot go wrong with poultry. Turkey is one of the leanest protein choices. White meat has the highest protein to fat ratio, but dark meat is still an excellent choice, offering plenty of minerals and vitamins that support a healthy metabolism. Try pairing with cinnamon carrots and green beans.