Top Tomato Festival At Chattanooga Market Features Bloody Mary Sampling

Summer tomatoes will be in the spotlight this Sunday, July 14th at the Chattanooga Market, which means…it’s Bloody Mary time.

The best batches will be served up during the annual Top Tomato Festival, a fan favorite each year.

Six local restaurants will be putting their special twist on the popular brunch cocktail from 11am-4pm at the First Horizon Pavilion. Patrons can buy a $15 ticket to get tastings from each of the "Top Tomato" restaurants.

Each ticket holder also earns a vote for the best Bloody Mary “People's Choice” and a panel of judges will cast their vote as well.

The Top Tomato Festival Bloody Mary Contest is sponsored this year by Tito’s Vodka and all ticket sales will benefit the Finley Stadium Foundation.

Non-alcoholic drinks are available upon request.

The winning restaurant of the People’s Choice category will receive a one-of-a-kind trophy designed and handmade by local artist (and Chattanooga Market vendor) Allen Hampton.

Here's whose mixing up Chattanooga’s Best Bloody Mary beverages Sunday, July 14th:

Southside Social (2023 winner of Judge’s Choice)

New York Pizza Department (2023 winner of People’s Choice)

Stir Chattanooga

Daily Ration

Riverport Grille

Old Gillman Grill

Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage Sunday, July 14th