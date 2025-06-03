Top Tomato Festival Bloody Mary Tasting Comes To The Chattanooga Market

Tomatoes will be the feature produce this Sunday, June 8th at the Chattanooga Market: which means it’s Bloody Mary time.

The best batches will be served up for the annual Top Tomato Contest, a fan favorite each year.

Six restaurants will be putting their special twist on the popular brunch cocktail from 11am-4pm at the First Horizon Pavilion. Patrons can buy a $15 ticket to get tastings from each of the "Top Tomato" restaurants.

Non-alcoholic drinks are available upon request. Each ticket holder also earns a vote for the best Bloody Mary “People's Choice” and a panel of judges will cast their vote as well.

Top Tomato is sponsored this year by Tito’s Vodka and all ticket sales will benefit the Finley Stadium Foundation.

Here's whose mixing up the best Bloody Mary beverages Sunday, June 8th:

Southside Social

Whiskey Cowgirl

NY Pizza Department (2024 Champion)

Sweet Melissa

Stir

Kenny’s

Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage Sunday, June 8th

Know Before You Go