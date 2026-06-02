Top Tomato Festival Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

Tomatoes will be the feature produce this Sunday, June 7th at the Chattanooga Market — which means it’s Bloody Mary time.

The best batches will be served up for the annual Top Tomato Festival, a fan favorite each year. Six restaurants will be putting their special twist on the popular brunch cocktail from 11am-4pm at the First Horizon Pavilion.

Patrons can buy a $15 ticket to get tastings from each of the "Top Tomato" restaurants. Non-alcoholic drinks are also available upon request. Each ticket holder also earns a vote to cast for the best Bloody Mary “People's Choice” and a panel of judges will cast their vote as well.

Top Tomato is sponsored again this year by Tito’s Vodka and all ticket sales will benefit the Finley Stadium Foundation with proceeds providing new bistro lights for the facility which hosts dozens of events each year.

Here's whose mixing up the best Bloody Mary beverages Sunday, June 7th:

Southside Social (2025 People’s Choice)

Whiskey Cowgirl (2025 Judge’s Choice)

Hotel Indigo

The Upper Bank

Fifty Fifty Wine Bar

The Daily Ration

Live music for the day will be Shani Palmer at 12:30pm and Chattanooguys at 2:30pm,