United Way To Distribute $150,000 In Funding To Support Local Food Pantries

As the federal government shutdown continues, United Way of Greater Chattanooga is responding swiftly to the growing food insecurity crisis by committing $100,000 in emergency funding to food pantries across the region.

A local donor has contributed an additional $50,000, bringing the total to $150,000. Community partners have banded together in this urgent effort to stabilize food access as thousands of families face uncertainty due to the expected pause in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits beginning November 1.

SNAP is the backbone of food security for more than 34,000 individuals in Hamilton County alone. With federal funding unresolved, the ripple effects are already being felt. United Way’s 211 Helpline has seen a 50% increase in call volume this week, driven entirely by food-related requests.

“We are moving fast because families need stability now, not later,” said Lesley Scearce, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga. “Even when the government reopens, the challenges won’t disappear overnight. We’re committed to showing up and working across sectors to help our neighbors right now.”

The $150,000 in emergency funding will go directly to smaller, neighborhood-based food partners who have experienced a surge in 211 referrals, helping relieve pressure on the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. This approach ensures pantries across the region can continue serving their neighbors, especially in areas where transportation challenges create barriers. While this investment provides critical short-term relief, it cannot replace the scale or sustainability of federal support needed to fully address food insecurity.

United Way convened more than 100 partners this week, including nonprofits, faith leaders, businesses, and government agencies, to coordinate immediate support.

To help residents stay informed, get help, or give help, United Way has launched a central resource hub at unitedwaycha.org/helpnow. The page includes real-time updates, volunteer opportunities, and donation links.

For more information or to get involved in coordination efforts, visit unitedwaycha.org/helpnow or call, text, or email 211.